The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox righty Lance Lynn ‘ahead of schedule’ after knee surgery

Lynn plays catch eight days after surgery

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox righty Lance Lynn ‘ahead of schedule’ after knee surgery
Lance Lynn with teammates before the White Sox home opener Tuesday.

Lance Lynn (33) took part in pregame ceremonies before the White Sox home opener Tuesday. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Getty

White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn is moving around without a limp at Guaranteed Rate Field and he played play catch Wednesday, eight days after having surgery on his right knee.

The All-Star who suffered a torn tendon during his last spring training game, is probably about seven weeks away from pitching for the Sox again, but he likes how the knee feels already.

“It’s moving along more quickly than the training staff would like, but right on my pace,” Lynn said.

General manager Rick Hahn had said Lynn would begin throwing two weeks after surgery and off a mound four weeks after, so throwing eight days after is encouraging.

“I’m ahead of schedule,” Lynn said. “But we’ll see how that goes because there’s still a lot of work left to do. We’ve got some time till I get on the mound. Everything’s good right now. We just need to make sure we stay on that pace.”

The important step is throwing off a mound.

“That’s going to tell us everything we need to know,” Lynn said. “Anything you do, stress-wise, on flat ground is not near as much as it is on the mound. So we’ll see, when it comes to that time, how we feel. And then after that, it’s building that pitch count.”

Lucas Giolito (lower abdominal strain) threw on flat ground before it rained Wednesday and “said he didn’t really feel it,” manager Tony La Russa said. “Some positive progress. Survive and thrive, man.”

New catcher McGuire ‘more than a stopgap’

Coach Jerry Narron likes what he sees from the Sox’ new second catcher, Reese McGuire, who has caught two of the team’s first four games.

“He throws real well, he has real quick feet behind the plate for a big guy, he’s athletic,” said Narron, who works with Sox catchers. “Calls a real good game and works with the pitchers well.”

McGuire threw out nine of 29 base stealers (31 percent) with the Blue Jays and did not commit an error behind the plate in 523 innings last season.

The Sox traded Zack Collins to the Jays for McGuire during the last week of spring training.

Narron said he was somewhat surprised early in camp to hear McGuire might be available.

“We started digging on him a bit. His numbers defensively were really, really good,” Narron said.

“He can definitely be more than a stopgap guy. He has a chance to be here for a while. I’m looking forward to seeing him get a chance to play. With Yas here, we’ll see how much playing time he gets. He’s got a chance to be really good.”

McGuire, 27, will not be a free agent until 2026.

Former Sox hurler Joe Horlen dies

Joe Horlen, a mainstay of White Sox starting rotations for most of the 1960s, has died. He was 84.

Horlen posted a career 3.11 earned run average with 1,065 strikeouts over 2,002 innings and led American League pitchers with a 2.32 ERA from 1964-68. He went 19-7 with a 2.06 ERA in 1967, finishing second in AL Cy Young voting behind Jim Longborg of the Red Sox.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert picking up where he left off
White Sox-Red Sox will inaugurate Peacock’s ‘MLB Sunday Leadoff’
Luis Robert puts on a show in White Sox’ home opener
Lucas Giolito, AJ Pollock land on injured list; Jimmy Lambert to start Thursday
Will White Sox’ Dallas Keuchel bounce back? ‘I fully expect to,’ he says ahead of 2022 debut
White Sox fans ready for home opener
The Latest
Cubs pitcher Alec Mills started the season on the 10-day IL with a low back strain.
Cubs
Cubs’ Alec Mills not scheduled to return for start vs. Rockies, Saturday pitcher TBD
Cubs reliever Michael Rucker threw 2 1⁄3 innings against the Pirates on Wednesday to keep the bullpen fresh.
By Maddie Lee
 
Construction crews work at a Chatham site in July of 2021. A bill passed by the General Assembly last week aims to ensure proper pay and tax withholding on construction jobs.
Business
New bill would combat construction wage theft, union says
A bill on the desk of Gov. J.B. Pritzker would make general contractors liable when subcontractors fail to pay proper wages.
By David Roeder
 
The national touring production of “The Prom” plays the Cadillac Palace Theatre April 19-24.&nbsp;
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago April 14-20
The Broadway musical “The Prom,” Lynn Nottage’s “Intimate Apparel” and an Easter Egg-Stravaganza at Lincoln Park Zoo are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 
merlin_104283798.jpg
Crime
Kim Foxx: I won’t ‘cut corners’ — despite crime spike — in county with long history of wrongful convictions
The Cook County state’s attorney told the Sun-Times Wednesday her office is taking a harder look at cases than under her predecessors.
By Andy Grimm
 
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Wednesday released details on the city’s application process for a universal basic income pilot program that will provide monthly checks of $500 to 5,000 households.
City Hall
City unveils details of lottery that will decide who gets $500 monthly checks in universal basic income program
Applications for the nation’s largest universal basic income program will open April 25.
By Fran Spielman
 