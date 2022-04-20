The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox’ Josh Harrison exits game with sore shoulder

White Sox third baseman made tumbling catch in the fifth inning, came out of Game 2 of doubleheader in the sixth

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Josh Harrison, who made a tumbling catch in short left field during the fifth inning, came out of the game in the sixth.

White Sox third baseman Josh Harrison catches the fly out hit by Detroit Tigers’ Javier Baez during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

AP Photos

CLEVELAND — White Sox infielder Josh Harrison exited Game 2 of the team’s doubleheader with the Guardians Wednesday with right shoulder soreness.

Harrison, playing third base, jumped over left fielder Andrew Vaughn and tumbled to the ground after making a long running catch of Jose Ramirez’ pop fly in the fifth.

Harrison, who was replaced by Jake Burger, is being further evaluated.

Harrison, who is batting .107 in his first season with the Sox, missed two games last week with low back stiffness.

Eloy out with sore ankle

Left fielder Eloy Jimenez, still sore after fouling a pitch off his left ankle against the Mariners Wednesday, missed both ends of the doublheader. Jimenez played all three games of last weekend’s series against the Rays and had Monday and Tuesday off because of postponed games in Cleveland.

“He twisted it somehow, too, making some kind of move after he got hit or something,” manager Tony La Russa said. “It’s more than just the bruise. There’s some swelling there. But that’s how it started.”

Toward the end of the weekend, Jimenez “didn’t have a good foundation with that one leg” at the plate, La Russa said.He did some running and took some swings indoors Wednesday.

