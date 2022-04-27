The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Andrew Vaughn homers, breaks tie, helps White Sox end losing streak at eight

Dylan Cease pitches six strong innings of two-run ball.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Andrew Vaughn homers, breaks tie, helps White Sox end losing streak at eight
The White Sox’s Andrew Vaughn rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow during the seventh inning Wednesday.

The White Sox’s Andrew Vaughn rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run off Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow during the seventh inning Wednesday.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Andrew Vaughn broke a tie with home run in the seventh inning Wednesday afternoon.

Everyone took a deep breath of 39-degree air and exhaled.

The White Sox’ losing streak was over at eight.

Vaughn’s homer, on the first pitch from Royals reliever Scott Barlow, followed two-out singles by Danny Mendick and Tim Anderson and powered the Sox to a 7-3 victory at cold and gray Guaranteed Rate Field, the Sox’ first win in 11 days.

It came after the Royals, handcuffed on no hits through five innings against Dylan Cease, chipped away at a 3-0 deficit with two runs in the sixth without the benefit of a hard-hit ball, and a run in the seventh against Jose Ruiz and Bennett Sousa.

Cease had his best start of the season, striking out nine and allowing two run on three hits and three walks in six innings.

The losing streak was the Sox’ longest since 2018. They lead the majors with 20 errors but played a clean game Wednesday. The Sox hadn’t scored more than four runs since April 13 and were hitting .179/.233/.274 with 22 runs scored in their previous 11 games.

Vaughn also doubled in a run, and third baseman Jake Burger homered, doubled and singled.

Kendall Graveman pitched two scoreless innings of relief to finish it off. The Sox are 7-10.

Luis Robert still out

Center fielder Luis Robert (groin) still had discomfort when moving laterally Tuesday so his return was delayed another day.

“He’s stepping up the workout every day,” La Russa said. “When he can do everything without any discomfort, that’s when he’s greenlighted, as far as I’m concerned.”

Moncada, Kelly headed to Charlotte

Third baseman Yoan Moncada and right-handed reliever Joe Kelly will begin rehab assignments with Triple-A Charlotte Friday.

A switch-hitter, Moncada still feels something slight in his oblique when he swings from the left side but it’s apparently not minor enough for him to test it. Kelly will need at least three appearances before he joins the Sox, La Russa said.

“In YoYo’scase, he’s been swinging really well here, so he may come out there and just [have] 15 at-bats and look like he’s ready,” La Russa said. “But it may take him 25, no way to predict it. It’s always a mistake to bring a guy up to the big leagues before he’s ready. Because he’s going to struggle, and then he’s got to get out of the struggle. It’s better to come in here ready to play.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks still dealing with back issue
White Sox change game time Wednesday to 1:10 p.m.
Poor pitching, defense, offense doom White Sox, who lose eighth in row
White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez has surgery to repair torn tendon; timeline for return still 6 to 8 weeks
White Sox TV’s Jason Benetti will be lead voice for Peacock’s Sunday MLB package
‘My Favorite Toy’ can project just about any baseball stat you’d like
The Latest
Retiring Judge Raul Vega, formerly the presiding judge of the county’s domestic violence division, allegedly made a statement to another judge on Dec. 6 that would violate the state’s judicial code of conduct.
News
Woman ran over, killed husband after she drove on Dan Ryan as he clung to roof: prosecutors
An attorney for Haihua Cheng, who was charged with reckless homicide, said she was attempting to escape her husband, John Gutierrez, who had a history of drug use and history of domestic violence.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields walks off the field after his team’s 24-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in October.
Bears
The QB draft class stinks — it’s good the Bears don’t need one
Waiting until this year to draft a passer would have been a disaster.
By Patrick Finley
 
Students at the University of Illinois Chicago campus. An increase in state MAP grants will benefit students across the state.
Other Views
Higher ed got a boost in state budget, so let’s keep the momentum going
The return on this investment is massive, and doubly important as independent colleges and universities in Illinois enroll more students annually than the state’s public universities.
By David W. Tretter
 
Ambulance.JPG
News
Motorcyclist dies in West Lawn crash — second motorcyclist killed in Chicago in a week
The man collided with a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the 5900 block of South Pulaski Road, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Seth_Jones__2_.jpg
Blackhawks
Seth Jones disappointed with Blackhawks debut season, but he hasn’t been the problem
Jones’ accountability when evaluating himself and the Hawks all season has been impressive. He has objectively played better than he has given himself credit for, though.
By Ben Pope
 