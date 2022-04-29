Luis Robert returns to White Sox lineup, but not in his customary spot

Luis Robert returned to the lineup after missing the last two series with a sore right grain. When he got there, he saw that his spot was taken.

Andrew Vaughn, who took a .300/.375/.600 hitting line, team-best .975 OPS and four home runs into the White Sox’ game against the Angels Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, batted second for the fourth straight game and fifth time in his last six.

“He earned that spot,” La Russa said of Andrew Vaughn, the team’s best hitter in a slumping offense so far this season. “We talked about it. That’s the way I was taught, that number two spot, especially when you have quality middle guys, it’s a really important spot.”

Robert, who missed six games, is much faster than Vaughn, but coming off the groin issue likely limits his value as a stealing threat.

“Hopefully we get Luis sharp right away and with his legs he’s a nice fit there as well,” La Russa said.

“It’s very nice to see his name in there, now we’ve got to keep him in there. Track it inning to inning with him, at-bat to at-bat. Make sure everything is not getting tight or sore. It’s a lift for us.”

With Yoan Moncada (oblique) at Charlotte on a rehab assignment, the Sox are “trending in the right direction,” La Russa said.

“People are getting hurt all over baseball, the game you’re playing is the game that counts and the guys who are playing can help you get a win. You don’t want to get distracted by what if, what if. Just take what we’ve got.”

Syndergaard scratched

Angels righty Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start Friday due to an illness. Jimmy Herget will take his place. Angels manager Joe Maddon said Syndergaard could pitch later in the four-game series.

Ryan Burr reinstated from Charlotte

Right-hander Ryan Burr returned from his rehabilitation assignment at Charlotte, and righty Kyle Crick to was optioned to Charlotte to make room. Burr was on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder strain.

Burr recorded five outs over two scoreless appearances at Charlotte. He posted a 2.45 ERA in 36 2⁄ 3 innings with 33 strikeouts in 34 games last season. Crick allowed four earned runs in six innings this season.

Talking things over

When the pitching staff meets before each series to go over the opponent’s hitters, right-hander Kendall Graveman is all for the pitchers speaking up more.

“A lot of times it’s led by a pitching coach or bullpen coach,” Graveman said, “and the analytical department has put together some numbers. My goal is eventually we get to a place where we’re leading those meetings because we know the hitters that well.”

Players can study video on their phones, tablets or laptops, or in the video room. It takes time and effort, Graveman said, but pitchers can come to the meetings armed with info.

“We have the time and technology at our fingertips to watch it at our home if we want,” Graveman said. “I’m hearing guys speak up in those meetings, saying ‘This is what I saw, I feel like I can attack him’ and bouncing those ideas off everyone. That’s the biggest thing, having a knowledge of how to get guys out.”

This and that

Dallas Keuchel will receive his 2021 Gold Glove Award, the fifth of his career, in a pregame ceremony Saturday.

*Joe Brand will fill in for Len Kasper on the ESPN 1000 radio broadcast Saturday. Radio voice Len Kasper is broadcasting the game with A.J. Pierzynski for Fox Sports 1.