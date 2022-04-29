The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 29, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Luis Robert returns to White Sox lineup, but not in his customary spot

Andrew Vaughn has earned the No. 2 spot, manager Tony La Russa said.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Luis Robert returns to White Sox lineup, but not in his customary spot
Luis Robert was back in the White Sox lineup after missing six games with a groin injury.

Luis Robert was back in the White Sox lineup after missing six games with a groin injury. (AP)

AP Photos

Luis Robert returned to the lineup after missing the last two series with a sore right grain. When he got there, he saw that his spot was taken.

Andrew Vaughn, who took a .300/.375/.600 hitting line, team-best .975 OPS and four home runs into the White Sox’ game against the Angels Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field, batted second for the fourth straight game and fifth time in his last six.

“He earned that spot,” La Russa said of Andrew Vaughn, the team’s best hitter in a slumping offense so far this season. “We talked about it. That’s the way I was taught, that number two spot, especially when you have quality middle guys, it’s a really important spot.”

Robert, who missed six games, is much faster than Vaughn, but coming off the groin issue likely limits his value as a stealing threat.

“Hopefully we get Luis sharp right away and with his legs he’s a nice fit there as well,” La Russa said.

“It’s very nice to see his name in there, now we’ve got to keep him in there. Track it inning to inning with him, at-bat to at-bat. Make sure everything is not getting tight or sore. It’s a lift for us.”

With Yoan Moncada (oblique) at Charlotte on a rehab assignment, the Sox are “trending in the right direction,” La Russa said.

“People are getting hurt all over baseball, the game you’re playing is the game that counts and the guys who are playing can help you get a win. You don’t want to get distracted by what if, what if. Just take what we’ve got.”

Syndergaard scratched

Angels righty Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start Friday due to an illness. Jimmy Herget will take his place. Angels manager Joe Maddon said Syndergaard could pitch later in the four-game series.

Ryan Burr reinstated from Charlotte

Right-hander Ryan Burr returned from his rehabilitation assignment at Charlotte, and righty Kyle Crick to was optioned to Charlotte to make room. Burr was on the 10-day injured list with a shoulder strain.

Burr recorded five outs over two scoreless appearances at Charlotte. He posted a 2.45 ERA in 36 23 innings with 33 strikeouts in 34 games last season. Crick allowed four earned runs in six innings this season.

Talking things over

When the pitching staff meets before each series to go over the opponent’s hitters, right-hander Kendall Graveman is all for the pitchers speaking up more.

“A lot of times it’s led by a pitching coach or bullpen coach,” Graveman said, “and the analytical department has put together some numbers. My goal is eventually we get to a place where we’re leading those meetings because we know the hitters that well.”

Players can study video on their phones, tablets or laptops, or in the video room. It takes time and effort, Graveman said, but pitchers can come to the meetings armed with info.

“We have the time and technology at our fingertips to watch it at our home if we want,” Graveman said. “I’m hearing guys speak up in those meetings, saying ‘This is what I saw, I feel like I can attack him’ and bouncing those ideas off everyone. That’s the biggest thing, having a knowledge of how to get guys out.”

This and that

Dallas Keuchel will receive his 2021 Gold Glove Award, the fifth of his career, in a pregame ceremony Saturday.

*Joe Brand will fill in for Len Kasper on the ESPN 1000 radio broadcast Saturday. Radio voice Len Kasper is broadcasting the game with A.J. Pierzynski for Fox Sports 1.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Passed ball, walks doom White Sox in 10th
White Sox CF Luis Robert misses sixth straight game
Andrew Vaughn homers, breaks tie, helps White Sox end losing streak at eight
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks still dealing with back issue
White Sox change game time Wednesday to 1:10 p.m.
Poor pitching, defense, offense doom White Sox, who lose eighth in row
The Latest
Then-Attorney General William Barr (center) in Chicago at a September 2020 news conference announcing results of Operation Legend.
The Watchdogs
Trump’s Operation Legend’s legacy: 2 years later, Chicago gun defendants getting stiff sentences
In cases the Sun-Times reviewed from the 2020 federal crackdown, the average sentence of nearly four years was far higher than typically seen in Cook County’s courts.
By Frank Main
 
Mike Birbiglia is starring in his new one-man show, “The Old Man and the Pool” at Steppenwolf Theatre.
Theater
As the ‘Old Man,’ Mike Birbiglia confronts middle age, mortality with irresistible humor, insight
“The Old Man and the Pool” marks an evolution point for Birbiglia’s comedic style.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
A worker helps erect a red carpet and stage in front of the Bellagio Hotel and Casino during setup for this year’s NFL Draft.
Bears
Full coverage of NFL Draft 2022
Previewing and recapping moves by the Bears and the rest of the league.
By Gene Farris
 
Customers wait in line to buy baked goods for the last time at Dinkel’s Bakery and Cafe on Friday. The shop closes for good Saturday.
Lake View
Beloved Lake View bakery set to close Saturday after 100 years in business
Hordes of people have been lining up outside Dinkel’s since the owner announced the bakery would close April 30.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Portraits of Jeff and Julia Troglia’s family (left) and of Paul and Stacy Escamilla’s family (right).
Fran Spielman Show
Widows of 2 Chicago police officers who committed suicide tell their emotional stories
Stacy Escamilla and Julie Troglia shared their emotional stories with the Chicago Sun-Times in hope that it might embolden their colleagues to seek help before they reach the breaking point.
By Fran Spielman
 