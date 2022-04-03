The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 4, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ Lance Lynn to have knee surgery, miss first two months of season

Lynn has a minor tear in a tendon in his right knee and will have a 30-minute procedure done Tuesday in Chicago that will keep him off a mound for about four weeks.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ Lance Lynn to have knee surgery, miss first two months of season
White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn will miss the first two months of the season.

White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn will miss the first two months of the season.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Lance Lynn was the likely candidate to be the White Sox’ Opening Day starter, but Lynn’s first start will have to wait about two months, the team learned Sunday.

Lynn has a minor tear in a tendon in his right knee and will have a 30-minute procedure done Tuesday in Chicago that will keep him off a mound for about four weeks. He’ll need another four weeks to build up strength after that, the big blow coming a week before the season opener in Detroit to a team with World Series aspirations.

Manager Tony La Russa named Lucas Giolito on Monday to take the ball against the Tigers on Friday in the season opener. He’s expected to provide an idea of how his rotation, already with uncertainty because of Michael Kopech’s slower ramp-up this spring, will shake out.

Reynaldo Lopez and Vince Velasquez will be asked to step up in a combination of starting and long-relief roles to shoulder some of the burden.

“Obviously, it’s unfortunate that we have to spend the first several weeks without Lance,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “It’s an opportunity for some of the other arms we’ll be carrying with the expanded roster to fill some of that void.

“It’s part of the game. We have a very deep and talented roster.”

La Russa said he had two Opening Day options in Lynn and Giolito but also said he knew who would start. Most indications pointed to Lynn. He also will be without prized lefty reliever Garrett Crochet, who is having Tommy John surgery Tuesday.

“It’s kind of the same as last year,” Giolito said of a team that lost Eloy Jimenez to a pectoral tear in spring training. “After we found out about Garrett, Tony addressed the clubhouse much in the same vein as Eloy last year. It always sucks, but that’s just how the game goes sometimes. And so the focus is on the here and now. We have a very good team. We have depth despite losing key players. So we just keep pushing forward, and we know that we are really good with what we have.”

Hopping on his left leg, limping toward the dugout and bending forward with both hands on his thighs, Lynn exited his last Cactus League start Saturday night against the Diamondbacks after 3„ innings and 79 pitches.

“I think he just landed wrong,” La Russa said. “Or it seemed like it.”

“This was the first time whatever was apparently ailing him gave and led to a tear,” Hahn said.

After the season, Hahn said Lynn “got treatment, and it was addressed various ways. And again, there was no tear at the time, so a surgical procedure wasn’t called for until this happened.”

With a shortened spring leading to the season, and with Kopech having only a two-inning start under his belt, the Sox — like all 30 teams — already faced concerns about pitching manpower with innings limits. Lynn’s injury only complicates matters and heightens the importance of Velasquez and Lopez as “backup” starters behind Giolito, Dylan Cease, Kopech and Dallas Keuchel.

The Sox have a heavy American League Central slate of games in April and May and play the Rays, Red Sox, Yankees and Cubs outside the division.

“All morning long, we’ve been talking about ‘what-ifs’ and how we would cover, and I just think that the priority is going to be the series you are playing,” La Russa said Sunday morning, uncertain at the moment of the severity of Lynn’s injury.

Starters are not expected to go much past four, five or six innings depending on pitch counts, La Russa said.

“It might rain tomorrow, snow the next day,” he said. “So we are going to ‘what-if,’ but the priority will be the first three games against Detroit.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Giolito gives up five runs in final tune-up
This You Gotta See: Kansas-UNC play for the title; Cubs, White Sox seasons get underway
White Sox send catcher Zack Collins to Jays for catcher Reese McGuire
Sooner than expected, Andrew Vaughn returns to White Sox’ lineup
Lance Lynn exits Cactus League game with right knee discomfort
Tim Anderson confident AJ Pollock will fit in White Sox’ clubhouse
The Latest
Birds seen in a tree at the Montrose Bird Sanctuary known as the Magic Hedge along the lakefront on the North Side.
Environment
In Chicago, many birds laying eggs earlier, Field Museum study finds, pointing to climate change
‘At least some species are nesting as much as 25 days earlier now than . . . in the early 1900s and late 1800s,’ researcher John Bates says.
By Teresa Crawford | AP
 
General Iron’s car shredding operation in
Environment
General Iron eyes return to Lincoln Park
Owner Reserve Management applied for permits to reopen the North Side scrap yard after a planned move to the Southeast Side was rejected by the city, but Ald. Hopkins says “under no circumstances.”
By Brett Chase
 
Emissions rise from the smokestacks at the Jeffrey Energy Center coal power plant near Emmett, Kansas.
Environment
Nearly all of us are breathing poor quality air, World Health Organization says
The U.N. health agency says 99% of the world breathes air that doesn’t meet WHO’s standards for air quality. It wants more done to cut use of pollution-causing fossil fuels.
By Jamey Keaten | AP
 
In this file photo taken on December 23, 2021 the Starbucks logo is see at a supermarket in Las Mercedes district in Caracas.
Business
Starbucks pledges to invest more in employees and stores
Workers at six Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since December, with at least 140 more in 27 states filing petitions for union elections.
By Matt Ott | AP
 
Because the Bears have a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, the team is allowed to start its offseason workout program earlier than teams with returning coaches.
Bears
Bears start voluntary offseason workout program
The Bears are back to work after beginning their voluntary offseason workout program Monday.
By Patrick Finley
 