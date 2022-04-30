White Sox-Angels delayed by rain

With the rain coming down, Vince Velasquez and Mike Trout were engaged in an eight-pitch duel. Velasquez, working on a shutout with two outs in the sixth inning, had a 2-2 count against the Angels’ future Hall of Famer.
But the bad weather that was forecast to arrive was too much for the at-bat and game to continue without a delay.
Before the delay, the White Sox led 4-0. Losers of 10 of their last 11, the Sox got a solo home run from Tim Anderson and a three-run shot from Luis Robert. Velasquez, coming off a poor April 23 start at Minnesota when he allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings, had held Trout and Shohei Ohtani to a combined 0 for 4.
The Latest
The 5-11, 203-pound 22-year-old spent his first three years with the Golden Bears at cornerback before moving to safety in 2020.
The Bears stayed close to home for the third of their three sixth-round picks, drafting Illinois center Doug Kramer with the No. 207 overall pick Saturday.
After several trades, the team still has many more picks Saturday.
“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” Wynonna and Ashley Judd said in a statement.
The Bears added their second offensive tackle in three picks Saturday when they drafted San Diego State offensive tackle Zach Thomas in the sixth round.