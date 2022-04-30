White Sox-Angels delayed by rain

With the rain coming down, Vince Velasquez and Mike Trout were engaged in an eight-pitch duel. Velasquez, working on a shutout with two outs in the sixth inning, had a 2-2 count against the Angels’ future Hall of Famer.

But the bad weather that was forecast to arrive was too much for the at-bat and game to continue without a delay.

Before the delay, the White Sox led 4-0. Losers of 10 of their last 11, the Sox got a solo home run from Tim Anderson and a three-run shot from Luis Robert. Velasquez, coming off a poor April 23 start at Minnesota when he allowed five runs in 3 1/3 innings, had held Trout and Shohei Ohtani to a combined 0 for 4.

