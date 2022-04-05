The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Michael Kopech struggles in White Sox’ spring finale

Kopech’s fastball velocity was sitting at 95, a tick or two below normal, but he feels fine, he said.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech, shown during last year’s ALDS, struggled in Tuesday’s spring finale.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

PEORIA, Ariz. — It was no way for Michael Kopech to send himself off into a major league starting rotation for the first time.

Starting in the Sox’ last spring training game and tuning up to pitch the third game of the season Sunday in Detroit, Kopech completed two interrupted innings, gave up two runs on two hits and four walks against the Padres.

Kopech didn’t have great stuff, threw six consecutive balls in a scoreless first inning, then opened the second allowing the first five batters to reach base, three of them on walks. With that, manager Tony La Russa pulled him before sending him out for a scoreless third.

Kopech’s fastball velocity was sitting at 95, a tick or two below normal, but he feels fine, he said.

“When I’m synced up, that will all be there where it’s supposed to be,” he said.

The plan was for Kopech to be ready for four or five innings Sunday, but that might be a stretch now, he said.

“I came out there with little to no feel and pressed a little hard trying to find the zone and work around it, instead of attacking hitters like I know I should do,” Kopech said.

“You can’t have days like that because you let it all on the bullpen. Being on that side of things [as a reliever last season], you don’t want that to happen down there either. Yeah, I gotta just find a way to get through it and didn’t have that today.”

Moncada scratched from lineup

Third baseman Yoan Moncada felt a tweak in his right side during drills Tuesday morning and was scratched from the lineup. Danny Mendick played third base. Trainer James Kruk told La Russa it wasn’t serious.

“He felt he could push it, but why?” La Russa said.

Harrison feels like a Sox

When Josh Harrison scored on a Luis Robert double against the Cubs Monday, he yelled, ‘Dang, I like this team. Every time I’m on base I score!”

Harrison also likes the vibe in the clubhouse. The Sox signed the two-time 34-year-old during the first week of spring training to be their second baseman.

“Coming to a new organization, it doesn’t feel like I’ve only been here a couple weeks,” Harrison said. “Feels longer than that, which is a testament to the culture they’ve built here.

“This is a team that is playoff ready, has been there the last couple years. But at the same time you can’t rely on what has happened in the past. We have to take care of what we need to do. But from where I stand, very excited with what we have here.”

This and that

Dylan Cease and Harrison are among Sox players who spoke favorably of PitchCom, and La Russa is also in favor, saying it will speed up the game and prevent sign stealing. Approved by the players association for use this season, PitchCom is a wearable device that transmits signals from catcher to pitcher.

*Cuban outfield prospects Yoelqui Cespedes and Oscar Colas are opening the season at Double-A Birmingham and Advanced-A Winston-Salem, assistant general manager Chris Getz said.

