The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 5, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Untitled

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Untitled

PEORIA, Ariz. — It was no way for Michael Kopech to send himself off into a major league starting rotation for the first time.

Starting in the Sox’ last spring training game and tuning up to pitch the third game of the season Sunday in Detroit, Kopech completed two interrupted innings, gave up two runs on two hits and four walks against the Padres.

Kopech didn’t have great stuff, threw six consecutive balls in a scoreless first inning, then opened the second allowing the first five batters to reach base, three of them on walks. With that, manager Tony La Russa pulled him before sending him out for a scoreless third.

Kopech’s fastball velocity was sitting at 95, a tick or two below normal, but he feels fine, he said.

“When I’m synced up, that will all be there where it’s supposed to be,” he said.

The plan was for Kopech to be ready for four or five innings Sunday, but that might be a stretch now, he said.

“I came out there with little to no feel and pressed a little hard trying to find the zone and work around it, instead of attacking hitters like I know I should do,” Kopech said.

“You can’t have days like that because you let it all on the bullpen. Being on that side of things [as a reliever last season], you don’t want that to happen down there either. Yeah, I gotta just find a way to get through it and didn’t have that today.”

Moncada scratched from lineup

Third baseman Yoan Moncada felt a tweak in his right side during drills Tuesday morning and was scratched from the lineup. Danny Mendick played third base. Trainer James Kruk told La Russa it wasn’t serious.

“He felt he could push it, but why?” La Russa said.

Harrison feels like a Sox

When Josh Harrison scored on a Luis Robert double against the Cubs Monday, he yelled, ‘Dang, I like this team. Every time I’m on base I score!”

Harrison also likes the vibe in the clubhouse. The Sox signed the two-time 34-year-old during the first week of spring training to be their second baseman.

“Coming to a new organization, it doesn’t feel like I’ve only been here a couple weeks,” Harrison said. “Feels longer than that, which is a testament to the culture they’ve built here.

“This is a team that is playoff ready, has been there the last couple years. But at the same time you can’t rely on what has happened in the past. We have to take care of what we need to do. But from where I stand, very excited with what we have here.”

This and that

Dylan Cease and Harrison are among Sox players who spoke favorably of PitchCom, and La Russa is also in favor, saying it will speed up the game and prevent sign stealing. Approved by the players association for use this season, PitchCom is a wearable device that transmits signals from catcher to pitcher.

*Cuban outfield prospects Yoelqui Cespedes and Oscar Colas are opening the season at Double-A Birmingham and Advanced-A Winston-Salem, assistant general manager Chris Getz said.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
MLB approves use of electronic pitch calling
White Sox sign Johnny Cueto to 1-year deal, ‘an exciting move for us,’ Tony La Russa says
White Sox preview food, beer menu ahead of 2022 MLB Season
It’s a new era for the designated hitter
White Sox’ front-line hitters look ready; Vince Velasquez strikes out 5 in loss to Cubs
White Sox, familiar with adversity, now take on the pitching variety
The Latest
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
Crime
Man, 20, faces murder charge after victim dies days after Austin shooting
Keyon Hayes was denied bail Tuesday in the murder of Michael Corbitt.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
ST22_smyly_01_8x12.jpg
Cubs
Cubs name lefty Drew Smyly Game 4 starter for opening series vs. Brewers
The Cubs open the season on Thursday at Wrigley Field.
By Maddie Lee
 
Lina González-Granados, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s Solti Conducting Apprentice, will lead the CSO in concerts later this week at Symphony Center, due to the absence of maestro Riccardo Muti.
Music
CSO revises remainder of series program due to absence of Riccardo Muti
Muti was forced to withdraw from the remainder of his residency this week in the wake of a positive COVID test on Monday.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, pictured at a news conference last November.
Coronavirus
Chicago COVID-19 cases on the rise, but Arwady says city should ‘be able to evade a very large surge’
Cases have been on an incline since March 21, but it’s still “nothing alarming at this point,” Chicago Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said of the mini-spike that’s being driven by the BA.2 subvariant.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
merlin_75551307.jpg
Business
Chicago area gets a greater share in Forbes’ billionaire ranking
Ken Griffin is still No. 1 in the local standings, while insurance investor Patrick Ryan moves to No. 2, and new names join the list.
By David Roeder
 