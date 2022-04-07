White Sox add Yoan Moncada, Ryan Burr to IL before Opening Day

DETROIT — The injury bug bit a little harder on the White Sox, who added third baseman Yoan Moncada and right-hander Ryan Burr to the injured list Thursday, one day before the team’s season opener against the Tigers.

Moncada, who was scratched from the Sox’ Cactus League finale Tuesday with soreness in his right side, has a Grade 1 oblique strain. Burr has a right shoulder strain.

Jake Burger was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte to take Moncada’s spot on the Opening Day roster and will play third base Friday. Matt Foster was called up to take Burr’s spot in the bullpen.

Moncada will be out about three weeks, general manager Rick Hahn said.

“It is mild,” Hahn said of Moncada’s injury. “We expect him back, let’s say approximated three weeks. Could be quicker. Certainly the kind of thing you do not want to mess around with where it could become a major issue and much longer time down.”

Hahn said Moncada wanted to play through it but feels it when he laughs or sneezes or coughs.

“So it’s probably not something to be torqueing and trying to hit a baseball with,” Hahn said. “But we feel we caught this one early. If it had gone on a couple of days, swinging it could have been far more significant.”

Pitchers Lance Lynn and Garrett Crochet also open the season on the IL, and right-hander Joe Kelly won’t join the team for a few weeks probably.

The Sox also designated outfielder Micker Adolfo for assignment and outrighted catcher Seby Zavala to Charlotte.