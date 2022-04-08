The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 8, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Lucas Giolito leaves White Sox opener with abdominal tightness

Giolito pitched four scoreless innings against the Tigers on Friday.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox starting pitcher Lucas Giolito left Friday’s game against the Tigers with abdominal tightness.

Carlos Osorio/AP

DETROIT — White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito left his Opening Day start against the Tigers with abdominal tightness in his left side.

Giolito pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two walks and a hit while striking out six. He left with a 3-0 lead.

It’s the latest injury to a pitching staff that has opened the season with Lance Lynn, Garrett Crochet and Ryan Burr on the injured list. Lynn, who had knee surgery to repair a tendon on Tuesday, had been the likely choice to start the opener. Instead, Giolito started his third straight opener.

The Sox said Giolito is being further evaluated. He threw 66 pitches.

The Sox also put third baseman Yoan Moncada on the IL with an oblique strain Thursday.

The Sox led 1-0 on Eloy Jimenez’ RBI single in the first inning that scored Jose Abreu and added two runs in the second on an RBI single by leadoff hitter AJ Pollock and RBI double by Luis Robert. It was the 500th run scored of Pollock’s career.

Giolito was replaced by lefty Bennett Sousa, who pitched a perfect fifth in his major league debut.

Right-hander Kyle Crick, making his Sox debut, hit Robbie Grossman and walked Austin Meadowns to open the sixth. After Javy Baez flied out to deep left, Kendall Graveman replaced Crick and gave up a single to Jeimer Candelario for the Tigers’ first run.

With runners on the corners, Graveman escaped by getting the slow footed Miguel Cabrera to hit into a double play, but it took an interference call on Candelario rolling into second baseman Josh Harrison to make it happen.

