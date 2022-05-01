The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 1, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Eager Luis Robert feeling good physically

Robert has taken only one walk this season, and swung at the first pitch four of five times Sunday.

Brian Sandalow By Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Eager Luis Robert feeling good physically
White_Sox_Guardians_Baseball.jpg

Luis Robert has returned from a groin issue.

AP Photos

Even if the White Sox are being cautious with him, Luis Robert showed how he’s feeling physically when he beat out a ninth-inning grounder to short to keep Sunday’s game alive.

“I feel good,” Robert said through a translator. “I think I can do all the stuff that I usually do on the field, but I know the team is a little bit concerned. They want to control a little bit my running game, then right now, I’m a red light.”

When Robert first suffered the groin issue that cost him two series, he didn’t think it was serious and compared it to 2021 when he suffered a torn hip flexor.

“No, not really because I was able to walk out of the game,” Robert said. “Last year was different. I was able to walk and it wasn’t the same pain that I had last year. I was not really concerned about it.”

As for what’s happening when he’s in the batter’s box, Robert had two hits Sunday but is still hitting .211. He’s only taken one walk all year, and swung at the first pitch in four out of five plate appearances Sunday.

Yet Robert said he feels pretty good right now at the plate.

“Even though the results are not there, I think I’m hitting the ball well,” Robert said. “Unfortunately, I’m hitting the ball where there is somebody to catch the ball. But, hey, I’m going to keep trying and I’m going to try to figure out a way to get the hits.”

Health updates

Yoan Moncada (right oblique strain) was the designated hitter for Triple-A Charlotte and went 2 for 4 with a first-inning home run and a walk. Moncada also didn’t attempt a steal, unlike his Saturday debut.

Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve) began his rehab assignment Sunday with the Knights, throwing a scoreless 17-pitch inning with a strikeout.

Back in Chicago, Andrew Vaughn was not in the lineup for the second straight day but La Russa said he’s been swinging a bat and is doing much better. There’s a good chance, La Russa said, Vaughn will play Monday.

What’s the catch?

Reese McGuire made his 11th start behind the plate Sunday, which is actually one more than Yasmani Grandal. La Russa said Grandal is healthy, and that the team wants to keep him fresh for the long haul.

“The fact that Reese has really been impressive, it just improves our chances to win when he plays,” manager Tony La Russa said. “You can’t run Yaz into the ground. You’d have either paid now or paid later for that.”

Grandal, who underwent offseason surgery on his right knee, hasn’t caught consecutive days since April 8-9.

Two down…

On Monday, rosters will be reduced from 28 to 26 players, forcing the Sox and the rest of baseball to trim two players. La Russa said that means there will be “two guys who are very useful that won’t be here, one a pitcher, one a (position) player.”

“I don’t think we’re out of the ‘fingers crossed’ part of our schedule where you feel like guys are stretched out, the players and pitchers,” La Russa said. “But rules are rules, and as long as everybody has the same ones, (you) make the adjustment.”

