White Sox SS Tim Anderson’s penalty from MLB reduced to fine

Tim Anderson’s penalty from Major League Baseball for inappropriate actions during a game in Cleveland on April 20 has been reduced to a fine, according to sources.

The White Sox shortstop received a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine two days after making a gesture to fans on the third base side of Progressive Field during the eighth inning of an 11-1 Sox loss three weeks ago. After appealing MLB’s disciplinary action, Anderson will not be forced to miss a game.

Cameras on the White Sox broadcast showed Anderson raising a middle finger from his position on the field. Anderson made three errors during the first two innings as the Sox and pitcher Dallas Keuchel fell behind 10-0.

“I have to apologize for my actions,” Anderson said after the penalty was announced two days later. “There are a lot of people who really look up to me. I take full accountability for what I did. It’s something I have to learn from and grow from.

“Game can be tough, and you can get frustrated with things people say. But there are a lot of kids out there watching. I have to be a bigger person in that situation.”

Anderson made two errors in the Sox’ 12-9 loss to the Guardians in 11 innings at Guaranteed Rate Field Monday, his eighth and ninth of the season, which leads the majors. The Sox are tied for the MLB lead with 26 errors in 28 games.