The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Former trainer files lawsuit against White Sox, general manager Rick Hahn

Brian Ball claims he was fired unlawfully by the Sox in October 2020 because of his sexual orientation, age and disability.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Former trainer files lawsuit against White Sox, general manager Rick Hahn
AP070228033034.jpg

Former assistant trainer Brian Ball walks with ex-Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks off the mound during a spring-training game in 2007 in Tucson, Ariz.

M. Spencer Green/AP

Brian Ball, a 20-year employee of the White Sox and their former head trainer, filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the team and general manager Rick Hahn, claiming he was fired unlawfully on Oct. 31, 2020, because of his sexual orientation, age and disability. He also claims he was defamed by the team and suffered emotional distress.

Ball, 50, served as the Sox’ assistant trainer during their 2005 World Series title run and was promoted to head trainer in 2018, replacing Herm Schneider, who was the longest-tenured trainer in the majors.

‘‘The Chicago White Sox organization categorically denies the baseless allegations made by former Head Trainer Brian Ball in his lawsuit against the club,’’ the Sox said in a statement late Tuesday.

Ball, who was selected as an assistant trainer for the 2011 All-Star Game, was fired at the end of the 2020 season, the suit says.

The suit says the Sox, including vice president Ken Williams, Hahn and players, learned Ball was a homosexual in February 2018.

It further says Ball was the victim of a carjacking on July 17, 2020. After meeting with police, he went to the ballpark to be checked by a team physician. The next day, the suit says, Hahn told Ball he was being put on medical leave and would need to see a psychologist as part of his conditions to return to work.

By Aug. 28, Ball says he was cleared by his personal psychologist to return to work. The suit claims the Sox denied that clearance and alleges Hahn made statements to other athletic training staff in September 2020 that Ball had a gambling, drug or alcohol addiction that was related to the carjacking. The suit says none of those accusations is true.

By late October, the suit says that Ball was told by Hahn that he was being terminated and that no explanation was given.

On Oct. 27, the day after Ball was notified he had been fired, the Sox presented him with a separation agreement, the suit says. The Sox advised Ball that if he didn’t sign and return the agreement by the first week of November, he would lose out on the terms of the agreement, the suit claims. Ball returned a signed agreement Nov. 7, 2020, the suit says.

But Ball’s suit claims an ‘‘Individual A’’ — a ‘‘White Sox management-level representative’’ — contacted him Dec. 27, 2020, and claimed the termination was based on his sexual orientation.

The suit says the Sox replaced Ball with “a less-qualified, non-disabled, non-homosexual male younger than 40 years of age.

‘‘It is extremely disappointing that a former colleague, who was supported, developed and promoted over two decades, chose to attack the club in this way,’’ the Sox’ statement said. ‘‘It is also surprising to many who know Brian, and supported him throughout his career, to read the allegations included in his lawsuit.

‘‘The Chicago White Sox are unified against discrimination in any form and support anti-discrimination laws that provide protection to those wronged by an employer. Those laws are essential to protecting anyone who has been victimized by discrimination and to creating a culture of empowerment and opportunity for all individuals.

‘‘Brian’s dismissal from the organization was based on his performance and did not run afoul of any of the protections afforded to employees under the law.

‘‘Although we do not intend to provide further comment until this matter is resolved, we are committed to vigorously defending the club’s reputation against Brian’s meritless allegations, including the pursuit of all remedies under the law.’’

The suit also claims Ball hasn’t been able to find employment as a trainer despite having more than 20 years in the profession.

James Kruk, 38, was promoted from assistant trainer to head trainer in 2021 after Ball was let go. Kruk, an assistant trainer in 2019-20, had assumed a higher profile while Ball was away for personal reasons, the Sox said at the time. Kruk is in his 14th season in the organization.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox SS Tim Anderson’s penalty from MLB reduced to fine
White Sox blow six-run lead in ninth, fall to Guardians in 11
Where have all the runs gone in MLB?
Aaron Bummer to IL, Jake Burger to Triple-A Charlotte as White Sox activate Yoan Moncada, Joe Kelly
This You Gotta See: Streaking White Sox come home to take on Guardians, Yankees
Keuchel goes six solid innings; White Sox’ bullpen preserves sixth straight win
The Latest
Appellate Justice Lisa Holder White
Downstate Illinois
Trailblazing downstate Republican justice named first Black woman to serve on Illinois Supreme Court
Appellate Justice Lisa Holder White will succeed Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman. Because Garman’s official retirement will come after the primary on June 28, the court has the constitutional authority to appoint her successor.
By Peter Hancock — Capitol News Illinois
 
Cubs outfielder Michael Hermosillo will be shut down from baseball activities for a few weeks.
Cubs
Cubs place Michael Hermosillo, Nick Madrigal on the 10-day IL
Seiya Suzuki was also a late scratch from the Cubs lineup on Tuesday.
By Maddie Lee
 
Mothers and Families United for Justice led a rally Tuesday outside the 10th District police station to demand that police do more to solved unsolved murders. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Chicago
Plea from families of gun violence victims: ‘Please do more’ to solve killings
“We want people to put their guns down. We need these criminals to suffer consequences,” one victim’s relative said at a rally Tuesday.
By Mary Norkol
 
A bicyclist rides in the bike lanes on North Milwaukee Avenue near North Maplewood Avenue in Logan Square, Sept. 14, 2020.
Other Views
No one should die because they ride a bike to get around
The hazardous biking conditions on Milwaukee Avenue illustrate a much larger problem: the lack of an overall safe bike network. Ten years ago, the city created a plan to remedy this, but many of the goals have not been realized.
By Amy Rynell
 
The nuclear Braidwood Generating Station, about 60 miles southwest of Chicago in Will County, is one of three nuclear plants Exelon said it would close if it didn’t reach a deal with the Legislature last year.
Editorials
A billion reasons why nuclear plant negotiations turned out well for ComEd customers
An expected bailout for nuclear plants has turned into an windfall for Illinoisans living in ComEd’s service area.
By CST Editorial Board
 