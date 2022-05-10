White Sox bounce back with clean victory against Guardians

A night after enduring their toughest loss of the season, the White Sox and shortstop Tim Anderson bounced back.

Anderson had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs; Gavin Sheets homered for the second consecutive game; and Lucas Giolito allowed one run in seven innings in a 4-1 victory Tuesday against the Guardians, the Sox’ seventh triumph in their last eight games.

Anderson made two errors and Sheets one in a 12-9 loss in 11 innings Monday.

‘‘Last night was a heartbreaker; it was tough,’’ Giolito said. ‘‘But we’re in a spot where we can self-evaluate very well. We didn’t have to say anything; we didn’t have to have a meeting.’’

The Sox played errorless ball, and Anderson and third baseman Yoan Moncada — who made the Sox’ fourth error Monday — made nice plays in the field.

The only run against Giolito came on a home run by Josh Naylor, who hit two Monday. Giolito (2-1, 2.70 ERA) allowed six hits, struck out five and walked one. Sox starters are 5-0 with a 1.82 ERA in the last eight games.

Anderson’s punishment reduced to fine

Anderson’s punishment from Major League Baseball for inappropriate actions during a game April 20 in Cleveland was reduced to a fine, sources said.

Anderson was assessed a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine two days after giving the middle finger to fans on the third-base side of Progressive Field during the eighth inning of the Sox’ 11-1 loss. He won’t be forced to miss a game as part of a settlement with the players’ union.

Anderson agreed to a fine as part of the settlement, which avoided an appeal.

Anderson raised his average to .347. Since 2020, the Sox are 116-81 when he is in the lineup and 27-27 when he isn’t.

Vaughn on rehab assignment

Outfielder/designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (bruised right hand) took batting practice before leaving for Triple-A Charlotte for what is expected to be a brief rehabilitation assignment starting Wednesday.

Vaughn is eligible to come off the injured list Thursday but likely will need two or three games at Charlotte.

Right-hander Johnny Cueto is expected to make his last start for Charlotte on Wednesday before joining the Sox.

Jimenez healing fast

Outfielder Eloy Jimenez — who took batting practice with Vaughn — ran sprints Monday, two weeks after having surgery to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee. The original six- to eight-week timetable still stands, however, which means he’ll be out another four to six weeks.

‘‘Yeah, that was quick,’’ Jimenez said. ‘‘I thought it was going to be longer, but now I feel really good, and we are going to be back sooner than later.’’

Jimenez said he strained the hamstring before he landed awkwardly on first base while running out a ground ball April 23 in Minneapolis.

Graveman gets the save

Reliever Kendall Graveman, who was unavailable Sunday and Monday, earned his second save with a scoreless ninth. He has allowed one run in his last seven outings.

Graveman said he is managing his usage with the training and coaching staffs, using pitch data to show when he’s fatiguing.

‘‘[I was] on pace for 93 innings through 25 days,’’ Graveman said. ‘‘We want to pitch in September and . . . October, and sometimes you have to be smart on the front end.’’

