Wednesday, May 11, 2022
White Sox game postponed due to Guardians’ Covid issues

Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests the Guardians-White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field was postponed.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The White Sox’ scheduled game against the Guardians Wednesday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field has been postponed due to multiple Guardians COVID-19 issues.

Guardians manager Terry Francona and bench coach DeMarlo Hale were among those who tested positive for COVID, along other uniform personnel and some traveling support staff, the Guardians said.

The announcement was made at 12:15 p.m., 55 minutes before the scheduled start.

The Sox and Guardians split the first two games of the series. The game will be made up at a later date to be announced.

The Sox open a four-game series against the Yankees at Guaranteed Rate Field Thursday.

Vince Velasquez was the Sox’ scheduled starter Wednesday. The Sox have not announced how the postponement affects their rotation plans for the Yankees.

