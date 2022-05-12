Dylan Cease matches career high with 11 strikeouts in four innings — but allows 6 runs

Eleven strikeouts in four innings, that will work.

Six runs allowed on five extra-base hits including two homers by Giancarlo Stanton, not so much.

That was Dylan Cease’s volatile body of work in the White Sox’ game against the Yankees Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field. Cease, the Sox’ most dominant pitcher this season, struck out the side in three innings and fanned two batters in the other against baseball’s hottest team.

It was the 11th double-digit strikeout game in the 25-year old Cease’s four-year career, tying him with Sox great Billy Pierce for eighth on the franchise list. The 11 also tied his career high.

Stanton’s homers, each with a runner on, came in the first and third innings. An RBI triple by former Cub Anthony Rizzo, greeted with boos by Sox fans, and an RBI double by DJ LeMahieu scored the other runs. Stanton’s first homer, a liner to right-center, left the park at 115.9 mph. Cease had allowed just one homer in his first six starts.

After four innings and 90 pitches — including a season high 11 changeups, two of which struck out Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in the first — Cease (3.55 ERA) left trailing 6-4. AJ Pollock’s RBI double and Leury Garcia’s two-out two-run double in the second and a run-scoring wild pitch by right-hander Luis Gil in the fourth in Gil’s 2022 debut produced the Sox’ first four runs.

The Yankees (22-8 entering play) were 15-2 in their last 17 games. The Sox (15-14 going in) had won seven of their previous eight games.

Extra day for Giolito; Cueto in wings

Lucas Giolito will start against the Royals Monday when the Sox open a five-game series and eight-game road trip concluding against the Yankees next weekend. Pushed ahead one day, Giolito (8-4, 3.43 in 17 starts vs. Royals) seems a good bet to go deep into a game that precedes a doubleheader Tuesday, La Russa said.

“Always a concern about the doubleheader on Tuesday,” La Russa said.

Cease is pegged for one of the games Tuesday with Johnny Cueto as one candidate to pitch the other. Cueto allowed two earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six over 5 1⁄ 3 innings in his fourth start Wednesday for Triple-A Charlotte.

La Russa wouldn’t commit to Cueto, only saying “we’re expecting that sooner rather than later.” Until it’s official, “we can only just pencil him in,” La Russa said.

Vaughn homers, Lopez improving

Andrew Vaughn (right hand bruise) homered in his second rehab game for Charlotte Thursday. La Russa said Vaughn could be back “as early as Kansas City,” then didn’t rule out Vaughn this weekend.

“We’re watching it closely and soon as he feels he’s 100 percent,” La Russa said.

Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (low back) was “much better” Thursday but not yet available.

Guardians makeup game

Wednesday’s postponed game with the Cleveland Guardians will be made up as part of a split doubleheader July 23, the first Saturday after the All-Star break. The game was postponed due to numerous members of the Guardians coaching staff, including manager Terry Francona, testing positive for COVID-19.

The doubleheader start times are 12:10 p.m. (NBCSCH) and 6:15 p.m. (Fox)



