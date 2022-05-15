La Russa defends decision to pull Keuchel on Saturday

Check the numbers.

That was manager Tony La Russa’s response to left-hander Dallas Keuchel’s disappointment he didn’t get to pitch into the sixth inning of the White Sox’s 3-2 win Saturday over the Yankees.

“We, the team, are mostly appreciative and excited about the five innings he pitched,” La Russa said Sunday in a deliberate tone. “I think his history, since I’ve been here, the sixth inning has been not good.”

In 2021, La Russa’s first season in his second stint as Sox manager, opponents batted .371 with a 1.102 OPS in the sixth inning in 21 starts. During the third time in the order, opponents batted .324 with a .915 OPS. And when Keuchel’s pitch count was in the 76-100 range, opponents batted .347 with a .922 OPS.

Keuchel was pulled after working out of a bases-loaded jam to end the fifth and was at 86 pitches, with Giancarlo Stanton (who was 2-for-2), Josh Donaldson and Gleyber Torres scheduled to bat in the sixth.

“With the middle of that lineup, I wish all decisions were that easy,” La Russa said. “I appreciate the competitor being disappointed. I was disappointed when I didn’t play, but I knew I wasn’t good enough. So you got to mix in some common sense.”

Keuchel has pitched into the sixth only once, and he blew nearly all of a three-run lead at Boston. The Sox haven’t provided him with an abundance of run support in his last two starts, which figured into La Russa’s decision to pull him despite Keuchel wanting to preserve much of a well-worked bullpen with an eight-game, seven-day trip starting Monday night at Kansas City.

“(The schedule) has been one of the highest priorities during the game is what’s happening, what we have left, what’s going to happen (Monday) and beyond,” La Russa said. “So if we had a six-run lead, he would have pitched the sixth inning but had to have someone standing next to the phone.

“Like I was saying, you can check the numbers. And it’s something that maybe he’s not aware of them. So I’ll make him aware of them. And it didn’t work out the last time he pitched against Boston.”

Uniforms in demand

On Sunday, the Sox wore their 1983 replica uniforms for the first time this season, and La Russa reminisced about the growing popularity because of the Sox’s success.

“I remember at the time they were not real popular uniforms,” La Russa said of the outfit that was first worn in 1982. “As we played better, they looked better. It really depends on how we play.”

La Russa said he took pride simply in the opportunity to wear a major league uniform but admitted he was fond of the navy blue attire the Sox wore when he took over as manager midway through the 1979 season.

“It was very easy to put on,” La Russa recalled. “You just wear your shirt out.”

The arrival of the 1983 uniforms were delayed by the supply chain shortage.

Central conquest

In winning three of four games against the Sox, the Yankees improved to 11-2 against the American League Central this season and are 33-12 against the division since 2021.

Broadcasting note

Former second baseman Gordon Beckham will fill in for color analyst Steve Stone on NBC Sports Chicago’s telecasts at Kansas City and New York. The exception is Sunday’s night’s ESPN game at Yankee Stadium.

