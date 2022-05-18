The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Ozzie Guillen on Tim Anderson: ‘I don’t really care how he feels, I have a job to do’

Guillen, the former White Sox shortstop and manager, remains candid as analyst for NBC Sports Chicago.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Ozzie Guillen on Tim Anderson: ‘I don’t really care how he feels, I have a job to do’
Ozzie Guillen broadcasts from the field before a White Sox playoff game last year.

Ozzie Guillen and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson were in a minor Twitter tiff.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Tim Anderson fired off a tweet directed at Ozzie Guillen after the White Sox’ 2-1 loss to the Royals Tuesday.

It wasn’t nice. But Ozzie’s not mad about it.

Guillen, the former White Sox shortstop and manager and current TV analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, has been known to speak his mind, especially when he’s told off.

To say the least.

And he’s still doing so in his current capacity. After Guillen said Anderson, the Sox’ All-Star shortstop, should have played both ends of a split doubleheader against the Royals Tuesday, Anderson tweeted, “Ozzie need to stfu at times … talk too much!”

Anderson, the team’s leading hitter, and Jose Abreu, who doubled in two runs in Game 1, both sat out Game 2.

“Tim is one of the best players in the league and he’s fun to watch,” Guillen told the Sun-Times Wednesday. “I respect him and I respect his opinion, but I don’t really care how he feels, I have a job to do.

“I am glad he’s watching the pre- and postgame.”

Guillen’s work on those shows has played to strong reviews because of his knowledge of the team and his candid takes. He is a staunch supporter of La Russa, his first manager in the majors, but doesn’t hesitate to criticize a managerial decision he disagrees with.

La Russa’s resting of players and reluctance to play Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert and others on both ends of doubleheaders or on day games following night games for the purpose of preserving their legs over the course of a long season has been questioned by fans. Anderson and Moncada both dealt with tight hamstrings last season, and Robert missed six games with a groin issue in late April.

When Anderson and Abreu were rested in the nightcap of a split doubleheader against the 13-22 Royals on Tuesday, the Sox lineup without them managed one run against Brady Singer and the Royals bullpen. Anderson, 28, is batting .328 with an .847 OPS in 31 games.

“TA is what, 27 years old?” Guillen said on the postgame show. “Built like a rock. And we hear Gordon Beckham [filling in for analyst Steve Stone on the broadcast] say it, when you’re a kid, go play. When you’re a veteran, sit down.”

That’s what probably prompted Anderson’s tweet, which was later deleted.

“If I hurt his feelings, that wasn’t the idea,” Guillen said. “I have nothing against him, never will. I hope he brings a championship to this organization.”

The Sox (18-18) play the Royals Wednesday night in the fourth game of a five game series. The Sox have won two of three.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox’ Lucas Giolito returns from COVID IL, will face Royals tonight
Now you’re talking: Jose Abreu’s bat shows signs of life
Dylan Cease, Jose Abreu lift White Sox to 3-0 victory over Royals
Davis Martin gives up one run in debut, but White Sox lose; Giolito returns Wednesday
Johnny Cueto sparkles, Luis Robert homers in 10th to rescue White Sox
White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel knows pitching better will allow him to go deeper in games
The Latest
merlin_105815925.jpg
Crime
‘Ghost’ busters: Illinois becomes first state in Midwest to ban untraceable do-it-yourself ‘ghost guns’
The Illinois law requires all firearms, including 3D printed guns, to have serial numbers. Ghost guns are largely untraceable because they lack such identifying numbers.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
A water meter in the basement of a Chicago home.
City Hall
Chicago to re-start voluntary water meter installations after three-year pause amid concern about elevated lead levels
A new state law kicks Jan. 1 requiring lead service lines be replaced with non-lead lines when a meter is installed. That increases the cost of the meter installation, so the city is rushing to install as many meters as possible by year’s end.
By Fran Spielman
 
Former Bears running back Tarik Cohen was injured while working out Tuesday.
Bears
Tarik Cohen is much more than the sum of his considerable pain
The former Bears running back is dealing with his latest setback, a ruptured Achilles tendon.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Miriam Paz, who goes by DJ Miriam at all of her gigs, was born and raised in Andersonville.
La Voz Chicago
Festival de Música de Sueños es un ‘sueño hecho realidad’ para esta DJ de Chicago
DJ Miriam no puede esperar a actuar junto a todos sus artistas latinoamericanos y caribeños favoritos en este festival de música de Grant Park.
By Ambar Colón
 
The United States’ team celebrates with the trophy after winning the Women’s World Cup final in 2019. The U.S. Soccer Federation agreed to landmark collective bargaining agreements with its men’s and women’s teams, equalizing compensation for the first time.
La Voz Chicago
Logran igualdad de pago para las mujeres en la Federación de Fútbol de EE.UU.
El acuerdo dependía de que la federación lograra contratos laborales que igualaran el salario y las bonificaciones entre los dos equipos.
By Ambar Colón
 