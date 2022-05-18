Ozzie Guillen on Tim Anderson: ‘I don’t really care how he feels, I have a job to do’

Tim Anderson fired off a tweet directed at Ozzie Guillen after the White Sox’ 2-1 loss to the Royals Tuesday.

It wasn’t nice. But Ozzie’s not mad about it.

Guillen, the former White Sox shortstop and manager and current TV analyst for NBC Sports Chicago, has been known to speak his mind, especially when he’s told off.

To say the least.

And he’s still doing so in his current capacity. After Guillen said Anderson, the Sox’ All-Star shortstop, should have played both ends of a split doubleheader against the Royals Tuesday, Anderson tweeted, “Ozzie need to stfu at times … talk too much!”

Anderson, the team’s leading hitter, and Jose Abreu, who doubled in two runs in Game 1, both sat out Game 2.

“Tim is one of the best players in the league and he’s fun to watch,” Guillen told the Sun-Times Wednesday. “I respect him and I respect his opinion, but I don’t really care how he feels, I have a job to do.

“I am glad he’s watching the pre- and postgame.”

Guillen’s work on those shows has played to strong reviews because of his knowledge of the team and his candid takes. He is a staunch supporter of La Russa, his first manager in the majors, but doesn’t hesitate to criticize a managerial decision he disagrees with.

La Russa’s resting of players and reluctance to play Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert and others on both ends of doubleheaders or on day games following night games for the purpose of preserving their legs over the course of a long season has been questioned by fans. Anderson and Moncada both dealt with tight hamstrings last season, and Robert missed six games with a groin issue in late April.

When Anderson and Abreu were rested in the nightcap of a split doubleheader against the 13-22 Royals on Tuesday, the Sox lineup without them managed one run against Brady Singer and the Royals bullpen. Anderson, 28, is batting .328 with an .847 OPS in 31 games.

“TA is what, 27 years old?” Guillen said on the postgame show. “Built like a rock. And we hear Gordon Beckham [filling in for analyst Steve Stone on the broadcast] say it, when you’re a kid, go play. When you’re a veteran, sit down.”

That’s what probably prompted Anderson’s tweet, which was later deleted.

“If I hurt his feelings, that wasn’t the idea,” Guillen said. “I have nothing against him, never will. I hope he brings a championship to this organization.”

The Sox (18-18) play the Royals Wednesday night in the fourth game of a five game series. The Sox have won two of three.

