The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 2, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Dylan Cease dominant as White Sox beat Angels, 3-0

Cease allowed one hit in seven innings, with no walks, 11 strikeouts — including Mike Trout three times — to improve to 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA.

Mark Potash By Mark Potash
   
SHARE Dylan Cease dominant as White Sox beat Angels, 3-0
White Sox starter Dylan Cease (84) struck out 11 batters Monday against the Angels — the 10th time he has struck out 10 or more in a game.

White Sox starter Dylan Cease (84) struck out 11 batters Monday against the Angels — the 10th time he has struck out 10 or more in a game.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Right-hander Dylan Cease took his game to another level Monday — allowing one hit over seven shutout innings, with no walks, 11 strikeouts and one hit batsman —to lead the White Sox to a 3-0 victory over the Angels before 13,112 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Cease (3-1) was in command from the start, retiring the first nine batters before allowing his lone hit — Taylor Ward’s hard-hit double that went over left-fielder AJ Pollock’s outstretched glove to lead off the fourth inning.

He matched a career high with the 11 strikeouts and struck out Mike Trout all three times he faced him. It was the 10th time Cease has struck out 10 or more batters in a game, tying him with Gary Peters and James Scott on the Sox’ all-time list of multiple double-digit strikeout games. He dropped his ERA to 2.84 for the season.

The victory gave the Sox (9-13) a split of their four-game series with the American League West-leading Angels (15-9) and was their third victory in six games following an eight-game losing streak. They open a two-game series with the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Tuesday night

Pollock had an RBI ground out and Jake Burger a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the first inning that gave the Sox a 2-0 lead. Adam Engel’s RBI double that scored Jose Abreu from first base made it 3-0 in the sixth inning.

Kendall Graveman pitched a scoreless eighth inning and Liam Hendriks pitched a 1-2-3 ninth — striking out Trout looking to end it —for his fifth save in six opportunities to clinch the victory.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox looking for Johnny Cueto’s help ‘sooner rather than later’
Late rally falls short in White Sox’ 6-5 loss to Angels
This You Gotta See: White Sox and Cubs get it on, and it’s open season for champion Sky
Eager Luis Robert feeling good physically
White Sox end trying April with 4-0 victory against Angels
Angels-White Sox delayed by rain
The Latest
Police officers investigate in the 300 block of East Superior Street, where a suspect had run into the Northwestern University&nbsp;Chicago Campus on Monday, May 2, 2022.
Crime
Carjacker chased by police into Northwestern University downtown campus, prompting lockdown
Suspect had taken the car at gunpoint about half an hour earlier in West Rogers Park, police said.
By David Struett
 
Jimmy Kimmel will host a prime-time edition of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire” with stars as the contestants and winnings earmarked for the charities of their choice.
Movies and TV
Jimmy Kimmel says he has COVID-19; Mike Birbiglia to fill in on talk show
Kimmel tweets that he’s double vaxxed, boosted and “feeling fine.”
By Darel Jevens
 
A female was found with a fatal gunshot wound to her head May 2, 2022, in Edgewater Beach.
Crime
Person found fatally shot in Edgewater Beach
She hasn’t been identified and her age was not immediately known, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cubs’ Seia Suzuki was named NL Player of the Month in his first month of MLB play.
Cubs
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki named NL Rookie of the Month for April
Suzuki, an early frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, posted a slash line of .279/.405/.529 in the month of April.
By Maddie Lee
 
Bruce Caruso with a nice northern pike from southern Lake Michigan; but it was about to be surpassed. Provided photo
Outdoors
Catching bigger northern pike: A progression to Fish of the Week
Bruce Caruso found active northern pike on southern Lake Michigan and earned Fish of the Week.
By Dale Bowman
 