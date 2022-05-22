Six more scoreless innings for Johnny Cueto, and a White Sox victory over Yankees

NEW YORK — All he does is put up zeros.

Crafty veteran right-hander Johnny Cueto, in his second start for the White Sox, pitched six-plus innings of scoreless ball against the slugging Yankees Sunday, and AJ Pollock hit a tiebreaking homer against Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning helping the Sox to a 3-1 victory in the first game of a doubleheader Sunday.

On a hot afternoon at Yankee Stadium, Cueto exited with a 1-0 lead after allowing singles to Aaron Hicks and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, putting runners on first and second with no out.

Enter right-hander Joe Kelly, who worked out of the jam by striking out Marwin Gonzalez and picking off Hicks at second base and striking out Jose Trevino looking. Trevino was up with Kiner-Falefa at second base because of catcher Yasmani Grandal’s passed ball.

Cueto did not get the win because the Yankees tied it against Kendall Graveman in the eighth on Aaron Judge’s 15th homer. Cueto’s streak of 12 scoreless innings to start his career ranks third since 1974 behind Ken Brett with 17 in 1976 and Jack McDowell with 13 in 1987, per STATS.

Cueto threw 6-plus innings, striking out five, walking two and allowing six hits. He picked off Kiner Falefa from first in the second inning. In his first start for the Sox Monday in Kansas City, Cueto, 36, gave up two hits and two walks without allowing a run. He struck out seven.

On Sunday, Cueto threw 95 pitches.

Cueto, Graveman and Chapman were checked by training staff during their outings but stayed in the game. Cueto, who chugged two bottles of Gatorade, appeared to be dealing with cramps.

Jose Abreu, Pollock and Yasmani Grandal (RBI) singled consecutively against Jameson Taillon in the fourth for the game’s only run in the first seven innings.

After Pollock connected for his second homer of the season, Adam Engel doubled home Andrew Vaughn for the Sox’ third run.

The Sox improved to 20-20 a day after losing 7-5 in a game marked by a benches clearing incident.

Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth inning for his 13th save. Hendriks struck out two.

Before the game, Hendriks ripped Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson for Donaldson’s defense of a “Jackie” comment to Tim Anderson that started a benches clearing incident.

Donaldson was 0-for-4, but flied out deep twice and lined out to third base. Anderson did not play as he was rested in the first game of the doubleheader.