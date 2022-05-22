The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 22, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Anderson’s three-run homer caps White Sox’ doubleheader sweep of Yankees

Johnny Cueto pitched six scoreless innings in Game 1 and Michael Kopech pitched seven scoreless in Game 2

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Anderson’s three-run homer caps White Sox’ doubleheader sweep of Yankees
White_Sox_Yankees_Baseball_11_.jpg

AP Photos

NEW YORK — Tim Anderson had the last word.

A day after Josh Donaldson called the White Sox shortstop “Jackie,” setting off a benches clearing incident in the Bronx, Anderson punched a pitch from Yankees reliever Miguel Castro over the right field wall for a three-run homer, breaking open a tight game with the finishing blow in a 5-0 White Sox victory Sunday night.

With Michael Kopech taking a perfect game into the sixth inning and pitching seven scoreless innings in Game 2 after Johnny Cueto pitched six scoreless innings in Game 1, the Sox claimed a doubleheader sweep against baseball’s best team.

On a hot afternoon at Yankee Stadium that required Cueto to chug two bottles of Gatorade on the mound during the sixth inning and receive intravenous fluids after Game 1, AJ Pollock hit a tiebreaking homer against Aroldis Chapman in the ninth inning to break a 1-all tie and Adam Engel doubled in an insurance run.

Liam Hendriks’ perfect ninth with two strikeouts positioned the Sox for a sweep of the doubleheader against the team with the best record in baseball.

A day after Donaldson offended Anderson, Cueto quieted the Yankees bats in typical Cueto fashion.

“I had good command of all my pitches, they had very good movement and was able to locate them up and down in the zone,” Cueto said through translator Billy Russo. “That was the key to keeping the Yankees off-balance.”

“Like an artist,” White Sox manager Tony La Russa said of Cueto.

Anderson was rested in the first game, and, while booed before every at-bat in Game 2, produced three hits raising his average to .359.

It had been a frustrating exhibition of futility with runners on base for the Sox, who were 1-or-11 with runners in scoring position through seven innings, most of it against Yankees starter Luis Severino. But Andrew Vaughn finally broke through with an RBI single in the eighth, followed by another from catcher Reese McGuire before Anderson connected.

The sweep, capping a 5-3 road trip that started in Kansas City and included a 7-5 loss Saturday, improved the Sox to 21-20. The Yankees are 29-12.

Donaldson, 0-for-4 but with hard contact three times in Game 1, did not play in Game 2.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
This You Gotta See: Are Jerry Reinsdorf’s White Sox a bit too much like his Bulls?
Six more scoreless innings for Johnny Cueto and a White Sox victory over Yankees
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks calls Yankee Josh Donaldson ‘delusional’
White Sox say Josh Donaldson’s Jackie Robinson comment triggered bench clearing
Yoan Moncada scratched from White Sox’ lineup
White Sox dig in for another tough test
The Latest
The Crown Fountain at Millennium Park in downtown Chicago
Crime
Bail denied for man who was shot after breaching Millennium Park security, aiming gun at guards
Jordan Jackson, 22, allegedly circumvented a security checkpoint and then pointed a gun at a group of guards just a day after heightened security measures were put in place.
By Tom Schuba
 
Lela Tarver, aunt of Sheena Gibbs, left, and Vernita Oliver, right, hold one another Sunday at a mural unveiling for missing person Sheena Gibbs outside of The Glenwood bar at 6962 N. Glenwood Ave. in Rogers Park to raise awareness of her disappearance and case.
Chicago
Mural depicting Rogers Park woman missing since November offers ‘a different way’ to approach case
“The traditional methods haven’t worked in this case,” state Rep. Kelly Cassidy said of the disappearance of Sheena Gibbs.
By Mary Norkol
 
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is congratulated by with teammates after scoring against the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Wrigley Field
Cubs
Willson Contreras day-to-day with strained hamstring
Manager David Ross said Contreras will get a couple of days off and “see how it feels” after the Cubs catcher left Saturday’s game with the injury. “It’s actually something that’s not too concerning,” Ross said.
By Mark Potash
 
Justin Thomas
Golf
Justin Thomas wins PGA Championship
He tops Will Zalatoris in a three-hole aggregate playoff at Southern Hills in Tulsa.
By Doug Ferguson | AP
 
Arizona Diamondbacks v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Patrick Wisdom-Frank Schwindel HR duo strikes again as Cubs end losing streak
“Schwisdom” combined for back-to-back homers for the second consecutive day — eighth-inning blasts that gave the Cubs the lead — and newcomer P.J. Higgins hit a three-run triple as the Cubs beat the Diamondbacks 5-4 to salvage the finale of a four-game series.
By Mark Potash
 