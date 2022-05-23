The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 23, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson gets suspension, fine for comments to White Sox’ Tim Anderson

Donaldson’s “Hey Jackie” comment was “disrespectful and in poor judgment,” MLB says.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Yankees’ Josh Donaldson gets suspension, fine for comments to White Sox’ Tim Anderson
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate comments toward Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game against the White Sox, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate comments toward Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game against the White Sox, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

Charlie Riedel/AP

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate comments toward Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game against the White Sox, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

“MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident,” said Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations. “There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions.

“In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.”

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said the penalty was too light.

“Just one game. We all saw his malice at third a week ago, then this comment with the ridiculous excuse that followed,” Katz said on his Twitter feed. “What’s the point or message behind a 1 game suspension? This is incredibly disappointing and plain frustrating.”

Donaldson’s suspension is effective tonight when the Yankees host the Orioles. Donaldson has elected to appeal, and the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

Donaldson was also placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Tim Anderson’s three-run homer caps White Sox’ doubleheader sweep of Yankees
This You Gotta See: Are Jerry Reinsdorf’s White Sox a bit too much like his Bulls?
Six more scoreless innings for Johnny Cueto and a White Sox victory over Yankees
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks calls Yankee Josh Donaldson ‘delusional’
White Sox say Josh Donaldson’s Jackie Robinson comment triggered bench clearing
Yoan Moncada scratched from White Sox’ lineup
The Latest
Dirksen Federal Courthouse, 219 S. Dearborn St.
Crime
Former Oakbrook Terrace mayor pleads guilty in red-light camera scheme
Tony Ragucci also agreed Monday to cooperate with federal investigators. A prosecutor told the judge he did not expect Ragucci’s cooperation to end “any time soon.”
By Jon Seidel
 
A protestor holds a pink sign reading “Support Legal Abortion” at Federal Plaza, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. The rally came after the Supreme Court of the United States heard oral arguments over the Mississippi abortion law.
Health
Planned Parenthood of Illinois offering abortion pills through mail
For nearly a month, Planned Parenthood of Illinois has offered Mifepristone to patients both in and out of state through telehealth counseling and mail services.
By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 
Christian Orlando with his first steelhead, caught on a fly rod.
Outdoors
First steelhead on a fly earns 13-year-old Fish of the Week honors
Christian Orlando made his first steelhead memorable.
By Dale Bowman
 
Traffic flows along Interstate 90 highway as a Metra suburban commuter train moves along an elevated track in Chicago on March 31, 2021.&nbsp;
Letters to the Editor
Inadequate road maintenance is another cause of increased traffic crashes
Chicago seems to have fallen badly behind in lane marking, making it difficult for drivers to maintain proper positions. The city also makes no effort to maintain some of its traffic signage and needs to fix potholes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Washington Federal Bank for Savings, 2869 S. Archer Ave., before it was shut down in December 2017 for “unsafe or unsound practices” days after its president John F. Gembara was found dead at a bank customer’s home in what authorities called a suicide.
Washington Federal Bank Investigation
Exec of failed Bridgeport bank pleads guilty in fraud case that ensnared ex-Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson
Rosalie Corvite is cooperating with federal authorities in their continuing investigation of the failure of clout-heavy Washington Federal Bank for Savings.
By Tim Novak
 