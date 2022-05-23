Yankees’ Josh Donaldson gets suspension, fine for comments to White Sox’ Tim Anderson

Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his inappropriate comments toward Tim Anderson during Saturday’s game against the White Sox, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

“MLB has completed the process of speaking to the individuals involved in this incident,” said Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations. “There is no dispute over what was said on the field. Regardless of Mr. Donaldson’s intent, the comment he directed toward Mr. Anderson was disrespectful and in poor judgment, particularly when viewed in the context of their prior interactions.

“In addition, Mr. Donaldson’s remark was a contributing factor in a bench-clearing incident between the teams, and warrants discipline.”

White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said the penalty was too light.

“Just one game. We all saw his malice at third a week ago, then this comment with the ridiculous excuse that followed,” Katz said on his Twitter feed. “What’s the point or message behind a 1 game suspension? This is incredibly disappointing and plain frustrating.”

Donaldson’s suspension is effective tonight when the Yankees host the Orioles. Donaldson has elected to appeal, and the discipline will be held in abeyance until the process is complete.

Donaldson was also placed on the COVID-19 injured list Monday.

