Thursday, May 26, 2022
Lance Lynn will need at least three rehab starts at Charlotte before joining White Sox

Lynn, who hasn’t pitched this year because of a knee injury, said, “You miss competing. You miss being part of the team.”

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Lance Lynn will go on a rehab assignment this weekend.

Matt Marton/AP

The worst thing about all of this, Lance Lynn said, is not being able to compete.

Sitting on the sidelines, recovering from knee surgery, unable to contribute.

The end, though, is drawing nearer. The 35-year-old horse of the White Sox’ pitching staff leaves for Triple-A Charlotte soon to begin a rehab stint, his final step before rejoining the team.

He is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list June 4 but will need at least three starts, which takes him to at least June 12 for his first start with the Sox.

“The process of being injured and getting back is probably the worst process there is for athletes,” Lynn said. “You miss competing. You miss being part of the team. You miss trying to help your team win. But as long as you get yourself back ready to go and you are 100% when you get back, then you did your job.”

Lynn will start with three innings and about 45 pitches and progress from there.

“It’s all about how you can recover,” Lynn said. “Some days you’re going to feel worse than others. It’s how you get through it and how you respond. The more I get on the mound, the better I feel, the more comfortable I feel.

“Games [are] the next step of intensity. I’m sure I’ll have some soreness you gotta get through, and that’s what the rehab process is all about so you feel comfortable when it’s time to be back here.”

Lynn won’t be rushed, manager Tony La Russa said. It’s not unlike a buildup in spring training where “you feel good, and there’s one day after the third or fourth start that your arm hangs a little bit,” La Russa said.“Hopefully, we can use the patience that we want to use to get him back and keep him.”

Lynn was 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts last season. He is fifth among major-league pitchers with 449⅓ innings from 2019 to 2021.

Eloy, too

Eloy Jimenez, who had surgery April 26 to repair a torn hamstring tendon behind his right knee, also will be with Charlotte this weekend to begin his rehab stint. Jimenez played in 10 games on his rehabilitation assignment last July for a torn pectoral muscle suffered during spring training.

“Don’t ask Eloy [how many games he’ll need],” La Russa said. “Let’s see.”

La Russa said Jimenez will play left field and DH when he returns to the Sox.

No-tippin’ Dylan

After the Red Sox blitzed him for seven runs in three innings in the 16-3 loss Tuesday, Dylan Cease speculated that he might have been tipping pitches. But, upon review, La Russa said that wasn’t the case.

“Didn’t see it,” La Russa said. “That wasn’t the reason.”

Quality of pitches and command were the culprits for Cease, whose ERA climbed to 4.24.

“And they’re hot,” La Russa said of the Red Sox. “They’re seeing the ball.”

This and that

The Sox launched an ad campaign Tuesday centered on Tim Anderson on seven billboards from Bucktown to the ballpark as well as at multiple digital panels across all L lines. Two of the signs say “Change the Game” and “Baseball needs more Tim Andersons.”

Johnny Cueto and Cease are the scheduled starters Saturday and Sunday for the Cubs series. Saturday night’s game will air on Fox as part of its “Baseball Night in America” package. Len Kasper and A.J. Pierzynski will call the game.

