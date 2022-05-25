The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox, Red Sox will start in delay

Rain in the area delays start of White Sox, Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox, Red Sox will start in delay
The White Sox and Red Sox were not starting their scheduled game on time Wednesday night because of expected rain in the area.

The tarp covers the infield at Guaranteed Rate Field Wednesday. (Daryl Van Schouwen)

The White Sox game against the Red Sox Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field will start in a delay due to rain in the area.

Rain fell heavily off and on at the ballpark in the hours leading to the scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m.

Left-hander Rich Hill and right-hander Lucas Giolito are slated to start for the Red Sox and White Sox, respectively.

The White Sox are looking to win consecutive season series over Boston for the first time since 2015.

The Red Sox routed the White Sox in the first game of the series Tuesday, scoring in each of the first five innings en route to a 16-3 victory.

The White Sox are 21-21. The Red Sox (20-22) have won six consecutive games.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Major League Baseball should have given Josh Donaldson what he deserved — a 4.2-game suspension
In the rush to take sides after the Tim Anderson-Josh Donaldson flap, much is lost
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson warned Josh Donaldson about calling him ‘Jackie’
White Sox CF Luis Robert lands on COVID-19-related injured list
Aaron Judge critical of Yankees teammate Josh Donaldson: ‘Not right thing to do there’
Baseball by the Numbers: Dylan sure is dealin’
The Latest
Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting Thursday near Chicago Avenue and State Street in the Near North Side neighborhood.
City Hall
Stricter curfew approved by divided City Council
Mayoral allies and critics alike again condemned the crackdown as a desperate response that will have no impact on an outbreak of youth violence downtown — but signed off on it anyway.
By Fran Spielman
 
merlin_106016187.jpg
Crime
‘Walking Man’ critically injured after doused with flammable liquid and set on fire on Lower Wabash Avenue
Joseph Kromelis, 75 — a homeless man well-known for walking the streets of the Loop — suffered third-degree burns over 65% of his body.
By Sophie Sherry and Tom Schuba
 
Young people from After School Matters participate in a dance program at Gallery 37.
Other Views
Chicago teens do have places to go this summer
Here’s a simple call-to-action for parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and others: Ask a child or teen what they are doing once school lets out, then help them apply to one of the city’s many programs.
By Mary Ellen CaronMimi LeClair, and 1 more
 
Ten People Killed In Mass Shooting At Buffalo Food Market
Other Views
America needs a national conversation on race
The rise in racial hate crimes, white nationalism and voter suppression will pave our way out of democracy if we can’t achieve some consensus on race and racism
By Helen A. Neville
 
Deeply Rooted Dance presents a showcase of education programs this weekend at Ballet Chicago. | Photo by Ken Carl
Things To Do
The Mix: Cool things to do May 26-June 1 in Chicago
A Chicago Children’s Choir concert, the Sueños Latin Music Festival and the kickoff to Chicago Dance Month are among the exciting events in the week ahead.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 