White Sox, Red Sox will start in delay

The White Sox game against the Red Sox Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field will start in a delay due to rain in the area.

Rain fell heavily off and on at the ballpark in the hours leading to the scheduled start time of 7:10 p.m.

Left-hander Rich Hill and right-hander Lucas Giolito are slated to start for the Red Sox and White Sox, respectively.

The White Sox are looking to win consecutive season series over Boston for the first time since 2015.

The Red Sox routed the White Sox in the first game of the series Tuesday, scoring in each of the first five innings en route to a 16-3 victory.

The White Sox are 21-21. The Red Sox (20-22) have won six consecutive games.