White Sox’ Eloy Jimenez leaves first game of rehab assignment with right leg soreness

White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez, playing in his first rehabilitation assignment for Triple-A Charlotte at Durham on Saturday night, exited the game with right leg soreness after lining a single to right field in his second at-bat.

Jimenez, who had surgery to repair a torn right hamstring tendon behind his right knee on May 26, hobbled slightly immediately after the swing. After reaching first base, Knights training staff met him halfway up the line as he began walking toward the third base dugout.

Yermin Mercedes pinch ran for Jimenez, who was the designated hitter.

Jimenez’ timetable for a return was estimated at six to eight weeks from when the injury occurred. He has been working out with the Sox for about three weeks and seemingly was making a swift recovery.

“He is a product of the modern-science miracle,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said on May 12. “Several days after the surgery he was walking around without a limp. He’s jogging, he’s swinging. Now what that actually means is, what we don’t want to do is push it ahead X number of days and that would be unwise and then lose him.”

La Russa respects Kapler’s choice, not method

Manager Tony La Russa said he respects Giants manager Gabe Kapler and his decision to stay off the field during the National Anthem. But he doesn’t agree with Kapler’s method for protesting the latest mass shooting in the United States.

“He’s exactly right to be [concerned], which a lot of us, who isn’t concerned about what’s happening in our country,” La Russa said.

Kapler said this week he will stay in the clubhouse during the anthem. He wrote that he’s “not okay with the state of this country.”

“Where I disagree is that the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections,” La Russa said.

La Russa was asked about Kapler’s stance before the Sox played the Cubs Saturday. He said that form of protest is a disservice to servicemen and servicewomen.

“Talk to any serviceman that put their life on the line,” La Russa said. “Some of their courage comes from what the flag means to them and when they hear the anthem.”

Two Sox will miss Toronto series

General manager Rick Hahn said two players who are not vaccinated will be on the restricted list for the series in Toronto Tuesday through Thursday.

The Canadian government requires a second vaccine dose – or one dose of Johnson & Johnson – at least 14 days prior to entry. Players on the restricted list because they are unvaccinated against COVID-19 don’t get paid or accrue major league service time.

Hahn said he is proud of the organization’s high vaccination numbers “and it set a really good example for others. The fact that a couple individuals have exercised their right to make that choice, I respect that. And look forward to them returning.”

Moncada sits — again

Yoan Moncada has a sore left quad and was available to pinch hit Saturday but might not start until the team gets to Toronto.

“He’s felt a tweak a couple of times now so I’m going to try to keep him out of these two and the expectation is he’ll be available during the week,” La Russa said.

Robert won’t face Cubs

Luis Robert, on the COVID IL since Monday, won’t play in the Cubs series and is a maybe for Toronto but is expected back for the Tampa Bay Rays series next weekend, Hahn said.

Chicago teams supporting cause

The Chicago Sports Alliance, a collaboration between the White Sox, Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls and Cubs with support of the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, is committing $300,000 to the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation and the Robb School Memorial Fund.

The Alliance was created five years ago to address gun violence across the city, dedicated to lending its collective influence and resources to support data-driven, proven solutions impacting the root cause of gun violence.

Extra rest for Kopech

Probable starters for Jays: Giolito Tuesday (five days rest), Kopech Wednesday (nine days), Cueto (four days) in Toronto.