White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson leaves game with strained right groin

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson was helped off the field after straining his right groin Sunday making a throw to first base from the outfield grass.

Anderson went down on the outfield grass after throwing out Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins in the fifth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Ranging to his left, Anderson threw across his body and reached for the inside of his upper right leg.

Anderson, who walked off the field with his arms over the shoulders of two trainers, will be further evaluated Monday, the Sox said.

Anderson was replaced at shortstop by Danny Mendick. It was the latest in a rash of injuries suffered by the Sox this season.

Anderson singled and stole second base in the first inning Sunday. He is batting .356 for a team that has struggled to score runs and had just one hit — Anderson’s single leading off the game against Marcus Stroman.

Stroman and Sox righty Dylan Cease were locked in a 0-0 duel through six innings.

The Sox have five key players on the injured list: Right-handers Joe Kelly (right hamstring strain) and Lance Lynn (right knee surgery), left-hander Garrett Crochet (Tommy John surgery) and outfielders EloyJiménez (right hamstring tendon tear) and Luis Robert (COVID).

Yoan Moncada has missed the last three games with a sore right quad.

The Sox open a six-game road trip Tuesday in Toronto. The trip continues to Tampa for another series against a good American League Central team.