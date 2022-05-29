White Sox have all the baggage they need — and then some — for upcoming road trip

A week ago, a Sunday doubleheader sweep at Yankee Stadium was supposed to be the thing that ignited a White Sox hot streak. And how did that work out? With a 2-3 homestand that would’ve been worse — embarrassingly worse — had the Sox failed to pull off multiple rallies one Sunday later in a 5-4, 12-inning win against the tomato-can Cubs.

So, will this one be the igniter?

Don’t bet on it. The Sox have all kinds of baggage as they travel to Toronto and Tampa for six games against a pair of strong teams, and it’s packed with shirts, socks, toothbrushes, an injured Tim Anderson, an injured Eloy Jimenez, the ghost of Dallas Keuchel and a pitching rotation still without Lance Lynn. And that’s just some of it.

The heat — at least from the public — on Tony La Russa is pretty high, too. Can’t forget about that.

And then, after this trip? The Sox get to come home and face the mighty Dodgers.

A bash-happy lineup was supposed to make this a fun, comfy season. But, boy, has it been a meat grinder. Who had the big hits Sunday? Gavin Sheets, Danny Mendick, Adam Engel, Jake Burger. Talk about a who’s-who of “who?” OK, and Jose Abreu had a timely knock, too.

But the Sox are going to need the no-names to lead them, or at least help keep them afloat. A hot streak? Check back in after the All-Star break and maybe we can talk about hot streaks.

Here’s what’s happening:

MON 30

Brewers at Cubs (12:05 p.m., 6:40 p.m., Marquee)

After failing to prove beyond a doubt they’re the best team in the city, the Cubs try to sweep a doubleheader and at least prove they’re the best team in the NL Central.

Rangers at Hurricanes, Game 7 (7 p.m., ESPN)

New York is 4-0 in elimination games this postseason, but Carolina is 7-0 at PNC Arena. Somebody’s about to take a dreaded “1” in the loss column.

TUE 31

Mercury at Sky (6 p.m., ESPN2)

The Sky aren’t really shining yet, the Mercury definitely aren’t rising and Phoenix’s Brittney Griner remains in detention in Russia. The first two of those things just don’t seem to matter much as long as the last one is true.

Draisaitl (left) and McDavid are kind of good at hockey. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Oilers at Avalanche, Game 1 (7 p.m., TNT)

Two players entered the week with 26 points — a whopping 10 more than any else had — and what makes it doubly impressive is that they are teammates. Aside from all that, though, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl really haven’t been very good.

WED 1

White Sox at Blue Jays (6:07 p.m., NBCSCH)

The Jays are a winning team with a negative run differential. How do they do it? By being great in close games. Sox better mind those Ps and Qs.

Lightning at Hurricanes/Rangers, Game 1 (7 p.m., ESPN)

Seriously, does it even matter which team takes on the two-time defending champs? All the Bolts know how to do is win.

THU 2

Cardinals at Cubs (7:05 p.m., Marquee)

Finally, the first meeting of the season for these age-old rivals. And speaking of age-old: Nice to see you again, Albert Pujols.

Heat/Celtics at Warriors, Game 1 (8 p.m., Ch. 7)

Have you watched the Dubs play lately? When Steph Curry isn’t taking over, Klay Thompson is. When Thompson isn’t, Jordan Poole is. When Poole isn’t, Andrew Wiggins is. Just raise the banner already.

FRI 3

White Sox at Rays (6:10 p.m., NBCSCH)

Pop quiz: Name the Florida-based team that’s good all the flippin’ time yet overlooked all the flippin’ time? Sorry, no, not the Marlins.

SAT 4

French Open women’s final (8 a.m., Ch. 5, Peacock)

Will there be a seventh straight first-time champion? Suffice it to say, there is no Rafael Nadal on the women’s side.

Pujols is still at it — and back at it with the Redbirds. Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

Cardinals at Cubs (12:20 p.m., Marquee, 6:15 p.m., Fox-32)

Another double dip for the Cubs, who won’t have a busier week all season. But that’s why we pay ’em the big bucks.

SUN 5

French Open women’s final (8 a.m., Ch. 5, Peacock)

Nadal has won at Roland-Garros an amazing 13 times in the last 17 years. To put it another way: He’s the Packers of this tournament, and everybody else is the Bears.

USMNT vs. Uruguay (4 p.m., Fox-32, Univision)

A high-level foe is expected to put its biggest stars on the field for this friendly in Kansas City, Kansas. And, no, Luis Suarez biting an American opponent would not be friendly at all.

Mystics at Sky (5 p.m., Marquee, Amazon Prime)

Nothing much happened the first time these teams met other than the Sky winning by nine and — oh, yeah — Candace Parker getting her second career triple-double. She should really feel free to do that again.

Cardinals at Cubs (6:08 p.m., ESPN)

These teams are still going at it? The fifth and final game of a five-game series gets the “Sunday Night Baseball” treatment.

