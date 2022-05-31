The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox’ baserunning miscue helps Jays preserve 6-5 win

Andrew Vaughn had four hits, including a homer and double.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox’ baserunning miscue helps Jays preserve 6-5 win
Cavan Biggio of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after tagging out the White Sox’ Danny Mendick

Cavan Biggio of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates after tagging out the White Sox’ Danny Mendick

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

TORONTO — Andrew Vaughn tried. He really tried, with the first four-game hit of his career in the White Sox’ 6-5 loss to the streaking Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Rodgers Centre.

Currently the best hitter in a lineup missing Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, Yoan Moncada and Eloy Jimenez, Vaughn homered, doubled and singled in his first three times up against tough Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman (5-3), keeping the short-handed Sox in the game.

Vaughn thought he was coming to bat with another runner on base after the Sox plated two runs in the sixth to make it 6-5, but a baserunning mistake put an abrupt halt to a pleasantly surprising offensive surge. An apparent sacrifice fly by Yasmani Grandal (0-for-5 with three strikeouts in the leadoff spot) brought Reese McGuire in from home. But Danny Mendick tagged up and was thrown out at second by Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before McGuire crossed home. Second baseman Cavan Biggio, with his back to Mendick, made a slick tag, and plate umpire Adrian Johnson emphatically waved off the tying run McGuire should have scored.

“[Mendick] came in and apologized,” manager Tony La Russa said. “First of all, it was a good play. But when you tag up and have the play in front of you and the throw goes there, you have to stop. You stop.”

Mendick wanted to put the tying run in scoring position with two outs for Vaughn.

“I’m an aggressive player,” Mendick said. “It might not have been the best situation to do that with the runner on third, but if I’m going to make a mistake, it’s going to be aggressive. I saw him going back. He made a perfect throw, a perfect play.”

Vaughn collected his fourth hit, a leadoff single, in the ninth against closer Jordan Romano, and Jose Abreu singled him to second. But Jake Burger hit into a double play, and Gavin Sheets struck out.

“We didn’t win, so it’s a crummy feeling,” Vaughn said.

The Sox (23-24) gave a “hellacious effort,” La Russa said, but lost for the fourth time in six games.

Mendick, taking injured shortstop Tim Anderson’s spot, doubled and singled, drove in two runs and scored a run.

Sox starter Lucas Giolito (3-2) served up homers to Alejandro Kirk in the Jays’ two-run second and four-run fifth, the biggest of eight hits the right-hander allowed over 4 ⅔ innings. Giolito struck out eight.

“I was one to two good pitches away from being out of it,” Giolito said. “But the loss tonight is fully my responsibility, considering the team put up runs on a really, really good pitcher on the side and gave me [a 3-2] lead. In the fifth inning, I just gave it up.”

A man short — sort of

The Sox are playing the first two games of the series one short of a full 26-man roster.

Starting pitcher Dylan Cease and reliever Kendall Graveman, who are not fully vaccinated for COVID-19, are on the restricted list because Canada requires entrants to be vaccinated at least 14 days before entry.

Because Cease pitched four-plus innings against the Cubs on Sunday, the Sox can’t replace him on the active roster until Thursday. Reliever Kyle Crick filled Graveman’s spot.

This and that

Grandal, batting leadoff for the 16th time in his career, saw his average drop to .136.

Leury Garcia didn’t start because of a sore hip but said he expects to play Wednesday.

• A schedule change for the Sox series in August in Kansas City now includes a doubleheader at 3:10 p.m. on the 9th and singles games on the 10th (7:10 p.m.) and the 11th (1:10).

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox hoping Tim Anderson can return in three weeks
Baseball by the numbers: Inefficient defense stings White Sox
White Sox’ Kendall Graveman, Dylan Cease on restricted list for series in Toronto
White Sox’ top payroll producing mediocre results
White Sox walk-off victory comes at a big price
White Sox have all the baggage they need — and then some — for upcoming road trip
The Latest
Terrence Shannon Jr. of Texas Tech reacts after making a three pointer in the second half against DePaul.
College Sports
Transfer portal treasures: Where the 10 best locals are headed
The busy, active and heavily talked about transfer portal in college basketball this spring has included dozens of former Illinois prep products who are on the move.
By Joe Henricksen
 
John Madden will be on the cover of his namesake NFL video game for the first time since the 2000 edition.
NFL
John Madden returns to the cover of namesake video game
He graced or shared the cover of the first 13 editions of the game, before Tennessee Titans running back Eddie George became the first athlete to get a solo cover in 2001.
By USA TODAY SPORTS
 
CFD_engine.jpg
News
Swimmer dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan at Northerly Island
The man, 26, was swimming with other people in a section marked for boating when he went under the water and did not resurface, authorities say.
By David Struett
 
Jacob Harvey, managing artistic director of the Studebaker Theater, inside the newly renovated space.
News
Tucked inside Fine Arts Building on South Michigan Avenue, a 125-year-old theater is reborn
Workers are putting finishing touches on a multimillion-dollar renovation of the historic Studebaker Theater.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Minestrone is a classic Italian vegetable soup, brimming with diced vegetables swirling in a tomato-infused stock. It’s rustic, filling and layered with flavor.
Recipes
Italian minestrone soup is chockfull of flavor
A key final ingredient pulls this minestrone soup together: a hunk of cheese rind, either Parmesan or Pecorino Romano.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 