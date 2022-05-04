Crosstown Classic: White Sox sweep Cubs in two-game series

The White Sox secured a two-game sweep with a 4-3 win over the Cubs on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

The game started as a slug-off, with the first five runs of the contest scored via the home run. White Sox three-hole hitter José Abreu got things going with a solo shot off Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks in the first inning.

The Cubs rallied in the second, with a two-run home run from Nico Hoerner and a one-run bomb from Patrick Wisdom off White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito.

The White Sox matched their crosstown rivals’ home run count the next frame, as Leury García dropped a leadoff homer into the basket, cutting the Cubs’ lead to one run. The four home runs were also the first four hits in the game.

The Cubs didn’t score again, but the White Sox started manufacturing runs with singles and doubles. Gavin Sheets drove in the tying run in the fourth inning, on a grounder through the left side of the field. A.J. Pollock delivered the go-ahead run with a bloop RBI single into shallow right field.

The White Sox and Cubs entered the series with nine wins apiece. The South Siders left it two games under .500 (11-13), and the North Siders slid to a 9-15 record.

