Saturday, May 7, 2022
White Sox defeat Red Sox 3-1 in 10 innings, winning streak at five

Abreu, Robert drive in runs in 10th after White Sox tied it in ninth on Garcia sacrifice fly

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
BOSTON, MA - MAY 7: Leury Garcia #28 of the Chicago White Sox drives in a run on a sacrifice fly against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning to tie the game 1-1 at Fenway Park on May 7, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Jose Abreu doubled in free runner AJ Pollock from second in the 10th inning Saturday and scored on Luis Robert’s single, giving the White Sox a 3-1 victory over the Red Sox for their fifth straight victory.

The Sox, whose offense had been lifeless for eight innings, tied it against Hansel Robles in the ninth when Jake Burger led off with a walk, advanced to third on Adam Engel’s double down the third base line and scored on Leury Garcia’s sacrifice fly to right.

Reynaldo Lopez (4-0) stranded runners at second and third in the ninth after allowing a double to Christian Vazquez. Lopez, who worked two scoreless innings, struck out Bobby Dalbec looking with the infield pulled in, then got Trevor Story on an inning-ending pop-up to force extra innings.

Center fielder Luis Robert cut off Vazquez’ double in the gap, possibly preventing Jackie Bradley Jr. from scoring from first.

Dylan Cease pitched five innings of one-run ball, striking out eight and allowing four hits.

Liam Hendriks pitched the 10th. He has nine saves, including consecutive saves in each of the Sox wins during their streak. The Sox scored their runs in the 10th against Matt Barnes.

