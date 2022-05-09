The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox blow six-run lead in ninth, fall to Guardians in 11

The Guardians’ Josh Naylor hit a grand slam in the ninth to tie the score, then a three-run homer in the 11th to win it.

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox blow six-run lead in ninth, fall to Guardians in 11
The Cleveland Guardians’ Josh Naylor watches his three-run home run off White Sox relief pitcher Ryan Burr during the 11th inning of Monday’s game. The Guardians won 12-9.

The Cleveland Guardians’ Josh Naylor watches his three-run home run off White Sox relief pitcher Ryan Burr during the 11th inning of Monday’s game. The Guardians won 12-9.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

This one was in the bag.

And then it was out of the bag.

And down in the books as the worst White Sox defeat of the season, marred by four errors, blown chances to score late and bullpen failure.

“Brutal,” manager Tony La Russa said after the Guardians defeated the White Sox 12-9 in 11 innings behind a tying grand slam by Josh Naylor against Liam Hendriks with two outs in the ninth and a tiebreaking three-run homer by Naylor in the 11th against Ryan Burr. “Had a chance to put it away. That’s just a brutal loss, to give up six runs like that and a couple chances to win offensively.”

The Sox had an 8-2 lead going into the ninth and La Russa had to like the Sox’ chances — Baseball Savant gave the Guardians a 0.2% chance of winning in the ninth inning.

“It’s as tough a loss as you’re going to have,” La Russa said.

Related

The result ended the Sox’ six-game winning streak, which had been accompanied by improved defense. But it was back to awful fielding again with four errors, including two by shortstop Tim Anderson. The Sox have made 26 errors in 28 games and allowed eight unearned runs in Monday’s loss.

Andres Gimenez also homered in the ninth, starting a comeback against lefty Tanner Banks aided by two Sox errors, and Gimenez had a go-ahead RBI double in the 10th against Reynaldo Lopez, who left the game with a sore back after taking warmup pitches before the 11th. Lopez was replaced by Burr.

“Yeah, it sucks,” Burr said. “I don’t know what else to say. Some days you are the windshield. Some days you are the bug. Unfortunately I was the bug today and I got squashed.”

Reese McGuire’s fielder’s choice brought Adam Engel home in the 10th to tie the score 9-9, but Jose Abreu hit into a force with the bases loaded and two outs.

AJ Pollock’s three-run homer in the eighth against Anthony Gose seemingly had put the game out of reach, giving the Sox an 8-2 lead.

Engel had a chance to win the game for the Sox in the ninth with the bases loaded and two outs, but Ramirez made a backhand stop behind third base and Naylor a good stretch at first to get Engel on a close play.

Wasted away was Michael Kopech’s six strong innings and right fielder Gavin Sheets’ three-run homer in a four-run first against Zach Plesac after Sheets dropped a fly ball that allowed the Guardians’ first run. Sheets was 4-for-32 in his previous 10 games

Kopech took a no-hitter into the fifth and allowed only an unearned run in six innings to lower his ERA to a glossy 0.93. He struck out seven and walked two in the latest display of strong pitching by Sox starters, who had a 2.30 ERA in their previous 13 games.

“I got back in the groove and competed in those last four innings,” Kopech said. “The first two I felt like I was all over the place. After I made that adjustment I feel like I gave the team a chance. Happy with it overall but obviously the outcome isn’t what we were looking for.”

“Not the best way to start a homestand,” Hendriks said. “What stings even more is that guys had to go out there. Obviously you can look at what our bullpen’s been doing, we’ve had a lot of innings, a lot of guys in there, and today I made it even worse.

“That’s as well as I can put it. Obviously I’ve struggled with runners on this year, especially other people’s, which is one of my pet peeves, I need to get better at that. I don’t know if it’s a mindset thing or what it is but it needs to get better and it needs to get better quickly.”

Naylor also had a run-scoring double in the eighth, giving him eight RBI for the night. He is the first player to hit two homers of three runs or more in the ninth inning or later of the same game. He’s the first player since at least 1974 to amass at least eight RBI from the eighth inning on.

The Sox (14-14) are 3-10 against the AL Central.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox SS Tim Anderson’s penalty from MLB reduced to fine
Where have all the runs gone in MLB?
Aaron Bummer to IL, Jake Burger to Triple-A Charlotte as White Sox activate Yoan Moncada, Joe Kelly
This You Gotta See: Streaking White Sox come home to take on Guardians, Yankees
Keuchel goes six solid innings; White Sox’ bullpen preserves sixth straight win
Yoan Moncada expected to make season debut Monday for White Sox
The Latest
merlin_105639717.jpg
Nation/World
Young Thug arrested on RICO, gang charges
Fulton County prosecutors say that in late 2012, Young Thug and two others founded Young Slime Life, a violent criminal street gang that’s commonly known as YSL and is affiliated with the national Bloods gang.
By Kate Brumback | AP
 
Tom Brady will join Fox Sports as its lead football analyst once his playing career ends, the network said on Tuesday.
Sports Media
Tom Brady will become Fox Sports’ lead football analyst after he retires from playing
Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch said it’s “entirely up to” Brady when he decides to retire from football and join Fox.
By Associated Press
 
Young’s Dalen Davis (3) shoots the ball over Kenwood.
High School Basketball
Young’s Dalen Davis raises his stock with strong showings during NCAA evaluation periods
Physically, mentally and productively, the junior from Young is playing the best basketball of his career.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Chicago City Hall,
City Hall
Compromise struck on new Chicago City Council ward map; could avoid referendum
Under the deal, which still needs to be cemented by a Chicago City Council vote next week, the map will create 16 Black majority wards and 14 Latino majority wards — one fewer than the Latino caucus had fought for.
By Mitch Dudek
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson will be fined but not suspended for inappropriate actions in a game in Cleveland on April 20.
White Sox
White Sox SS Tim Anderson’s penalty from MLB reduced to fine
Tim Anderson will not be suspended for inappropriate actions during game in Cleveland on April 20, per source.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 