White Sox, Astros added to ESPN Sunday Night Baseball schedule

The White Sox and Astros game on June 19 in Houston has been picked up by ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.

The game, the last in a three-game series between teams that met in the American League Division Series last season, had be scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The Sox played the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball on May 22, and are scheduled to face the Guardians at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 on MLB Sunday Leadoff on the Peacock streaming service.