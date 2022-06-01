The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
White Sox, Astros added to ESPN Sunday Night Baseball schedule

White Sox and Astros game in Houston on June 19 has been switched from an afternoon game to a 6:08 p.m. start.

The Astros and White Sox will play on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball on June 19.

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The game, the last in a three-game series between teams that met in the American League Division Series last season, had be scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The Sox played the Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball on May 22, and are scheduled to face the Guardians at 11 a.m. Aug. 21 on MLB Sunday Leadoff on the Peacock streaming service.

