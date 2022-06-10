The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Oddsmaker says Tony La Russa should be worried

The White Sox manager is the new favorite to lose his job.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Oddsmakers say White Sox manager Tony La Russa is on thin ice.

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Here we go again.

Tony La Russa’s, uh, unconventional decision to intentionally walk the Dodgers’ Trea Turner on a 1-2 count has White Sox fans wondering if the skipper is on thin ice. And having a team that almost everyone thought would contend for a World Series being in third place and under .500 doesn’t help.

The Phillies fired Joe Girardi and the Angels dumped Joe Maddon this season. Is La Russa next?

Odds from SportsBetting.ag say La Russa is most likely to be the next MLB manager to lose his job at +400, or 4-1 odds (longstanding friendship with Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf notwithstanding). The Nationals’ Dave Martinez (+500) and Scott Servais of the Mariners (+550) round out the Top 3.

For what it’s worth, the Dodgers’ Dave Roberts and the Yankees’ Aaron Boone (both at +25,000) are the least likely to lose their jobs.

