What else can go wrong for White Sox?

The latest round of frustration for the White Sox started with right-hander Michael Kopech spiking a baseball after only 13 pitches Sunday before walking off the field. It ended with Luis Robert standing helplessly at third base after committing the final out on a baserunning blunder.

Those were two of several setbacks the Sox must overcome after an 8-6 loss to the Rangers in 12 innings that created more shuffling as they embark on a six-game trip to Detroit and Houston.

Fortunately for the Sox, the pop Kopech felt in his right ankle after delivering a pitch with two outs in the first might need only two extra days of rest before he possibly can start the series finale against the Astros.

In the meantime, the Sox will look for coverage after right-hander Johnny Cueto — their original starter Monday — pitched five innings of relief a day after throwing 45 pitches in preparation for his start.

Right-handers Lance Lynn and Dylan Cease now will start the first two games against the Tigers. Lynn originally was scheduled to be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday to make his season debut after having surgery on his right knee in April.

The Sox will need a starter for Wednesday, but that issue isn’t as urgent as others.

The combined relief efforts of Reynaldo Lopez, Cueto, Tanner Banks and Kendall Graveman got the Sox to the 10th inning in a 3-3 tie. But closer Liam Hendriks wasn’t available after throwing 15 pitches Friday, and the Rangers capitalized on a three-run home run by Ezequiel Duran in the 11th and a two-run single by Jonah Heim in the 12th.

‘‘That’s a game we have to win,’’ manager Tony La Russa said. ‘‘We have to find a way to win that thing.’’

Any chance of a comeback in the 12th ended when Robert advanced from second to third on a deep fly to left by Jake Burger but slid past the bag and was tagged for the final out of the game. Burger, not Robert, represented the tying run.

‘‘You know I like aggressiveness, but that wasn’t a good play,’’ said La Russa, who later added: ‘‘We like his aggressiveness, and there’s a place for it. But that’s one place where you just read the scoreboard. It always should dictate how much you want to push, when you should push. He’s a quick learner. He won’t do it again.’’

The Sox (27-31) remained six games behind the Twins in the American League Central after concluding a 2-4 homestand.

Cueto provided lengthy relief despite spending the morning in a whirlpool and admittedly not stretching before volunteering to pitch after Kopech left the game.

‘‘I’m a little bit sore, but normal sore,’’ said Cueto, who knew the bullpen already was taxed.

Kopech said his ankle was sore but was informed there were no structural issues. The Sox were looking for length from Kopech, who threw six innings of one-hit ball against the Dodgers in his last start Tuesday, but were forced to scramble after he couldn’t put any pressure on his foot before attempting a warmup pitch.

‘‘I was frustrated,’’ Kopech said. ‘‘I thought it was worse than what it was, but I’m grateful for the news.’’

The Sox are 0-5-3 in their last eight series at Guaranteed Rate Field after winning their first two home series this season.

The initial fears of Kopech’s injury seized the concerns of Sox fans more than the previous day, when chants of ‘‘Fire Tony’’ echoed for 20 seconds.

‘‘It’s the same difference,’’ La Russa said before the game. ‘‘I’m glad the fans are here, and whatever their honest feeling is, have at it. I’ve managed a long time.

‘‘There have been times where people have not been pleased with the job that I do. Just do your best.’’