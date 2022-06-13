The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, June 13, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

MLB upholds Josh Donaldson’s 1-game suspension, cuts fine to $5,000

MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal on Thursday.

By  Ronald Blum | Associated Press
   
SHARE MLB upholds Josh Donaldson’s 1-game suspension, cuts fine to $5,000
MLB upheld a one-game suspension for the Yankees’ Josh Donaldson.

MLB upheld a one-game suspension for the Yankees’ Josh Donaldson.

Frank Franklin II/AP

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has upheld Josh Donaldson’s one-game suspension, a penalty that was assessed after the New York Yankees third baseman made a remark to White Sox star Tim Anderson about Jackie Robinson that Chicago manager Tony La Russa called racist.

MLB special adviser John McHale upheld the penalty after hearing Donaldson’s appeal on Thursday, a person familiar with the discipline told The Associated Press. The person spoke Monday on condition of anonymity because McHale’s decision was not announced.

Donaldson’s fine was cut in half by McHale to $5,000, the person said. Donaldson will serve the penalty during the Yankees’ series opener against Tampa Bay on Tuesday night.

Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, announced the original penalty on May 23, two days after Donaldson made multiple references to Robinson while talking to Anderson during a game.

Robinson broke the MLB color barrier in 1947 and every team in the big leagues has retired his No. 42 in his honor.

A three-time All-Star and the 2015 AL MVP with Toronto, Donaldson said he was referring to a 2019 Sports Illustrated article in which Anderson, who is Black, was quoted as saying: “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson ... because he changed the game, and I feel like I’m getting to a point to where I need to change the game.”

Anderson said he agreed with La Russa, and several Yankees said Donaldson was wrong. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said: “This is just my opinion — (that’s) somewhere he should not be going.” New York star Aaron Judge said: “I just don’t think it’s the right thing to do there.”

Donaldson, who is white, said he had “joked around” with Anderson in the past using the reference. Donaldson made a public apology to the Robinson family.

“I think everybody wanted to have a say. But they don’t know my heart,” Donaldson said on June 1. “I do feel bad that the Robinson family — I never wanted them to feel their name should ever be regarded in a bad light. That was why I issued the apology.”

In his first season with the Yankees, the 37-year-old Donaldson is batting .235 with five homers and 18 RBIs.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal feels better, stays off injured list
What else can go wrong for White Sox?
This You Gotta See: Not-so-popular Tony La Russa show continues as White Sox hit road
White Sox starter Michael Kopech exits in first inning with right knee discomfort
‘Fire Tony!’ White Sox fans vent during 10th-inning collapse against Rangers
Yoan Moncada’s struggles continue with 0-for-5 performance
The Latest
Attorney Kathy Salvi announced a GOP Senate bid earlier this year. This picture, with Salvi, her husband Al, a former GOP Senate nominee himself, and their children is from Kathy Salvi’s 2006 Republican primary House race.
News
Seven Republicans hoping to take on ‘formidable’ U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth
Kathy Salvi’s campaign appears to have the fund-raising edge in the GOP’s U.S. Senate primary with more than $300,000 raised. Robert “Bobby” Piton is her closest fund-raising competitor, with $168,510 raised.
By Jon Seidel
 
Anthony Vicari with his first muskie, caught on a multi-generational Canadian trip, his first.
Outdoors
Celebrating a first muskie and a first Canadian trip with three generations of family
Anthony Vicari earned Fish of the Week honors with his first muskie, caught on his first Canadian trip with three generations of family.
By Dale Bowman
 
A girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach May 30, 2022.
News
Authorities identify man, 75, struck and killed by driver in North Center
Peter Paquette was in a crosswalk at Irving Park Road near Hoyne Avenue when he was struck by an eastbound driver, authorities said.
By David Struett
 
Evanston Mayor Daniel Biss speaks during a news conference in downtown Evanston with faith leaders in support of reparations in the northern suburb Monday afternoon.
Suburban Chicago
Churches join Evanston’s reparations effort
Sixteen congregations of various faiths pledged to raise money to support the cause.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Former President Donald Trump points to an unseen crowd while standing at a podium during a rally.
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 13, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Satchel Price
 