Dylan Cease, Andrew Vaughn lift White Sox to second straight victory

DETROIT — Andrew Vaughn had four hits and reached base five times, Dylan Cease allowed no earned runs in five innings, and the White Sox improved to 2-0 on their road trip with a 5-1 victory over the Tigers Tuesday at Comerica Park.

On a day the Sox (29-31) lost closer Liam Hendriks to the injured list with a right forearm flexor strain, the Sox got two innings of scoreless relief from Jimmy Lambert and one each from Joe Kelly — just off the injured list — and Reynaldo Lopez.

Vaughn led the Sox’ 12-hit attack that also included AJ Pollock’s sixth consecutive multihit game. Vaughn, who hiked his average to .308, singled in his first four at-bats and walked in the eighth inning. Luis Robert had two RBI singles and reached base three times.

“He is so impressive,” manager Tony La Russa said of Vaughn. “That last at-bat was a tough walk against a guy throwing the ball well. He doesn’t throw at-bats away, and if you’re a hungry hitter looking for hits, those guys are very productive in this league.”

Cease (5-3) improved to 10-0 in 10 decisions lifetime against the Tigers, needing 108 pitches to complete five innings five days after he threw a season high 110 pitches. Cease struck out eight and scattered seven hits. He pitched out of a jam in the fifth after allowing singles to Victor Reyes and Harold Castro to open the inning.

“It was great to get out of trouble a couple times a day,” Cease said. “Obviously that’s the difference between winning and losing. I’m glad I gave us a shot.”

It was Vaughn’s second four-hit game of his career.

“Putting good swings on it and running as fast as I can,” he said.

“It’s in the back of your mind, you’re 4-for-4, it’s all over the scoreboard, you see it but you have take it at-bat by at-bat,” Vaughn said. “I can’t go up there like, I have to do this.’ You just got to be simple.”

The Sox had three RBI hits with two outs a night after getting four. Vaughn’s RBI single came in the second, which started with Danny Mendick’s and Pollock’s two-out singles. A one-run sixth started with Pollock’s two-out double. Yoan Moncada, batting .141, had an RBI double.

“The ball is rolling, we have to feed off each other, keep succeeding at the plate and taking good at-bats,” Vaughn said.

Cease was asked if he was aware of his record against the Tigers. He’s the first pitcher to win his first 10 decisions against an opponent since Jamie Moyer started 10-0 against the Marlins in 2006-08.

“Yes,” he said. “It’s obviously great. I don’t want to give it too much stock, I don’t want to jinx myself. It’s something cool and special for sure but there is more work to be done so it’s not something I’m going to coast on by any means.”

The Tigers are 24-37.

