The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 15, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

RHP Kyle Crick lands on White Sox injured list; Vince Velasquez reinstated

Crick has right elbow inflammation.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE RHP Kyle Crick lands on White Sox injured list; Vince Velasquez reinstated
White Sox reliever Kyle Crick landed on the injured list Wednesday.

White Sox reliever Kyle Crick landed on the injured list Wednesday.

Jon Blacker/The Canadian Press via AP

The White Sox reinstated right-hander Vince Velasquez from the 15-day injured list and placed right-handed reliever Kyle Crick on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 14) with right elbow inflammation.

Velasquez will start Wednesday afternoon’s series finale between the Sox and Tigers. The Sox are going for a three-game sweep.

Velasquez, 30, was placed on the injured list on June 3 (retroactive to May 31) with a strained left groin. He is 2-3 with a 5.30 ERA and 33 strikeouts in eight appearances (seven starts) this season, his first with the White Sox.

Crick, 29, is 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 relief appearances this season.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Cease, Vaughn, pen without Hendriks lift White Sox to second straight victory
‘Miscommunication’ sparked exchange with Lynn, White Sox coach Joe McEwing says
Right forearm strain sidelines White Sox closer Liam Hendriks
Lance Lynn returns, Jose Abreu homers twice as White Sox open trip with win over Tigers
White Sox’ Tony La Russa on hot seat? Odds say it’s so, but probably no
White Sox put catcher Yasmani Grandal on IL with back spasms
The Latest
Kenwood’s Darria Ames (4) drives and looks to pass as Curie’s Chikasi Ofoma (23) defends.
High School Basketball
Nine questions and answers on the upcoming June live recruiting period
The NCAA added two “live” June weekends to the recruiting calendar for college coaches to evaluate prospects. Illinois will take full advantage of the opportunity with four events over those two weekends.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A man was killed in a shooting June 10, 2022, in Englewood.
Crime
7 shot Tuesday in Chicago
Two men were shot, one seriously, Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Tripp Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A video exhibit plays as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, June 13, 2022.
Politics
Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing with ex-Justice officials
A spokesman for the panel attributed the postponement to “a number of scheduling factors, including production timeline and availability of members and witnesses.”
By Eric Tucker | AP
 
Film_Review___Cha_Cha_Real_Smooth.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’: Recent college grad looks for his destiny in a smart, offbeat film
Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars as the anxious young man, opposite Dakota Johnson, wonderful as the older woman who sees something admirable in him.
By Richard Roeper
 
Jingchen Zhu holds his first skamania steelhead, caught May 30 on the Chicago lakefront.
Outdoors
Mentoring and friendship crosses borders while fishing the Chicago lakefront
Quinn Wunar and Jingchen Zhu built a fishing relationship and friendship while fishing the Chicago lakefront; plus the Stray Cast.
By Dale Bowman
 