RHP Kyle Crick lands on White Sox injured list; Vince Velasquez reinstated

The White Sox reinstated right-hander Vince Velasquez from the 15-day injured list and placed right-handed reliever Kyle Crick on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 14) with right elbow inflammation.

Velasquez will start Wednesday afternoon’s series finale between the Sox and Tigers. The Sox are going for a three-game sweep.

Velasquez, 30, was placed on the injured list on June 3 (retroactive to May 31) with a strained left groin. He is 2-3 with a 5.30 ERA and 33 strikeouts in eight appearances (seven starts) this season, his first with the White Sox.

Crick, 29, is 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 relief appearances this season.