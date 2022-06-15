RHP Kyle Crick lands on White Sox injured list; Vince Velasquez reinstated

The White Sox reinstated right-hander Vince Velasquez from the 15-day injured list and placed right-handed reliever Kyle Crick on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to June 14) with right elbow inflammation.
Velasquez will start Wednesday afternoon’s series finale between the Sox and Tigers. The Sox are going for a three-game sweep.
Velasquez, 30, was placed on the injured list on June 3 (retroactive to May 31) with a strained left groin. He is 2-3 with a 5.30 ERA and 33 strikeouts in eight appearances (seven starts) this season, his first with the White Sox.
Crick, 29, is 2-0 with a 4.02 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 relief appearances this season.
The Latest
The NCAA added two “live” June weekends to the recruiting calendar for college coaches to evaluate prospects. Illinois will take full advantage of the opportunity with four events over those two weekends.
Two men were shot, one seriously, Tuesday afternoon in the 1500 block of South Tripp Avenue.
A spokesman for the panel attributed the postponement to “a number of scheduling factors, including production timeline and availability of members and witnesses.”
Cooper Raiff writes, directs and stars as the anxious young man, opposite Dakota Johnson, wonderful as the older woman who sees something admirable in him.
Quinn Wunar and Jingchen Zhu built a fishing relationship and friendship while fishing the Chicago lakefront; plus the Stray Cast.