White Sox complete series sweep with 13-0 rout in Detroit

DETROIT — The White Sox are hitting again. They saved an overworked bullpen. And they completed a three-game sweep of the Tigers Wednesday with a 13-0 romp at Comerica Park.

Aside from oppressive heat and the almost daily dose of injury news — right-handed reliever Kyle Crick landed on the injured list with elbow inflammation — it was a beautiful and needed way for a struggling team to find some momentum heading into a three-game series against the Astros this weekend.

The Sox (30-31) had lost four of five at home before this trip.

Yoan Moncada, Danny Mendick and Seby Zavala homered. Moncada, struggling all season long, broke loose with a career five hits plus five RBI, three on a first-inning homer against Faedo. José Abreu had four hits and drove in two runs, and Andrew Vaughn followed a four-hit night with three more.

The Sox had a season high 22 hits, seven of them in the last three innings against position players Harold Castro, Kody Clemens and Tucker Barnhart.

Davis Martin (1-2) pitched 51⁄ 3 innings of three-hit ball for the win after starter Vince Velasquez, reinstated from the IL before the game, pitched 22⁄ 3 scoreless innings.

“The fact we swept this team was a big energy boost going into the series in Houston,” Velasquez said.