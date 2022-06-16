The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 16, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox, Lucas Giolito brace for Astros

“We’ve got a real test in Houston,” manager Tony La Russa said.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox, Lucas Giolito brace for Astros
Lucas Giolito took the loss in Game 2 of the ALDS the last time he pitched in Houston.

Lucas Giolito took the loss in Game 2 of the ALDS the last time he pitched in Houston.

David J. Phillip/AP

When last seen in Houston, the White Sox were better left unseen.

It was the 2021 AL Division Series, and the Astros trounced the Sox in four games, putting a sour finish on otherwise successful season that saw the Sox win 93 games and an AL Central Division title.

Since then, the Sox have been no better despite promises to be better. They take a 30-31 record into a three-game set at Minute Maid Park starting Friday.

“We’ve got a real test in Houston,” manager Tony La Russa said.

The Sox failed their postseason test in Houston in October, beating the Astros 12-6 in Game 3 at Guaranteed Rate Field to force a fourth game but getting outscored 25-6 in Games 1, 2 and 4.

Right-hander Lucas Giolito remembers it well. He lasted 413 in Game 2, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks in a 9-4 loss.

“It was on a bigger stage and it left a bad taste in my mouth,” said Giolito, 2-3 with a 3.71 ERA in five career regular season starts against the Astros. “I want to go out and perform my best, especially after my last three starts. There is a lot of motivation.”

Related

Giolito (3.88 ERA) has given up 12 earned runs on 22 hits and seven walks over 1523 innings in his last three outings against the Blue Jays, Rays and Rangers. He made a couple mechanical adjustments on his side day after his last start that he feels good about.

“Things affecting the way the ball has been coming out of my hand,” Giolito said.

The Sox are coming off a three-game sweep of the Tigers and feeling better about themselves, even though closer Liam Hendriks joined Eloy Jimenez, Tim Anderson, Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet and Yasmani Grandal are on the injured list. A slumbering offense has perked up averaging more than eight runs in the last seven games.

“The way I look at it, if we were playing any team as good as Houston it would be huge for us because we’re getting within yelling distance of being a winning club, not a losing club,” La Russa said. “And they’re in our way. The fact is, it’s Houston, and they’re playing really well, one of the best in both leagues, so you understand the challenge it’s going to be. So get ready.”

After Giolito faces lefty Framber Valdez on Friday, Johnny Cueto matches up with Justin Verlander on Saturday, and Michael Kopech is tentatively penciled in against Cristian Javier on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball. The Sox were 2-5 against the Astros during the regular season last year, getting swept in four games at Houston in June.

“We got Gio, [Johnny] Cueto and [possibly Michael] Kopech,” La Russa said. “And we’re going in there with a better offensive feeling. Let’s compete and see what happens.”

Prohibitive favorites to repeat in the Central going into the season, the Sox are in third place behind the Twins and Guardians. FanGraphs gives the Sox a 55.9 percent chance of making the postseason.

“A big part of it is health, for sure,” Giolito said. “Lance Lynn is back in our rotation. [Anderson] will be a huge catalyst when he gets back soon. Getting guys back we need to have.

“Things need to click and everyone needs to do their part each day. It doesn’t take one hero. It’s a matter of everyone taking care of their business. We did that last year for the bulk of last season.

“The goal after a rough start is to flip it and finish a lot stronger.”

SOX AT ASTROS

Friday: Lucas Giolito (4-2, 3.88 ERA) vs. Framber Valdez (6-3, 2.64,), 7:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Johnny Cueto (0-3, 3.53) vs. Justin Verlander (8-2, 1.94), 3:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Sunday: TBA vs. Cristian Javier (3-3, 3.20), 6:08 p.m., ESPN, 1000-AM

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Astros throw pair of immaculate innings in victory over Rangers
White Sox complete series sweep with 13-0 rout in Detroit
White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he’s had UCL tear since 2008
Tony La Russa needs to go, but the columnist in me says, ‘Over my dead body’
Pride Night meaningful to White Sox’ Liam Hendriks
RHP Kyle Crick lands on White Sox injured list; Vince Velasquez reinstated
The Latest
Beyonce has revealed the title and release date for her next album, with the 16-track “Renaissance” set to drop on July 29.
Music
Beyoncé announces new album, ‘Renaissance,’ set for July release
Beyoncé tipped off fans that something important was coming when she removed her profile photos across all her social media platforms last week.
By Associated Press
 
A Chicago police car.
News
Police arrest 3 on gun charges at large gathering at 31st Street Beach
The gathering was relatively peaceful compared with other recent unsanctioned gatherings at North Avenue Beach, where partygoers pelted glass bottles at officers in May, and Millennium Park, where a teenager was shot and killed near The Bean.
By David Struett
 
A girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach May 30, 2022.
News
Child in critical condition after being struck by driver in Lawndale
The boy, 5 or 6 years old, was hit by a driver Thursday morning at 16th Street and Christiana Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By David Struett
 
EJE_EventChorus_061522__1_.png
Events
The Environmental Justice Exchange: Living Around Chicago’s Industrial Corridors
Our host, Brett Chase, was joined for a live digital discussion on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Watch the conversation to learn about how community organizers are fighting pollution near industrial corridors on Chicago’s Southwest Side.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Elise Malary was reported missing March 11 and found dead six days later.
News
Elise Malary, trans activist found in Lake Michigan, drowned but manner of death remains undetermined, autopsy finds
Malary’s disappearance on March 11 sparked a massive search for the 31-year-old, who was hailed as a pillar of Chicago’s transgender and queer communities.
By David Struett
 