Monday, June 20, 2022
White Sox get dash of instant offense from Tim Anderson

Anderson gets two hits, Vaughn gets four, Robert and Harrison homer in 8-7 victory over Jays

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
Tim Anderson had two hits Monday night.

Tim Anderson of the White Sox reacts after his single in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 20, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Getty

It took no time for Tim Anderson to make his presence felt.

Back in uniform for the first time since straining his groin on May 29, Anderson lined a single to center leading off the first inning for the White Sox in their 8-7 win over the Blue Jays Monday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Andrew Vaughn followed with a double against Jose Berrios, and the Sox’ home stand was off and running with Anderson dashing from first to home.

“He gives us excitement,” said manager Tony La Russa, who has waited eagerly for Anderson’s return in recent days.

Sox hitters followed Anderson’s lead. After Vaughn homered, Josh Harrison hit his first homer of the season in the second inning, a two-run shot for a 3-2 Sox lead. Luis Robert launched a 436-foot homer, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Vaughn doubled, singled, homered and singled his first fourt times up, reaching safely for the 20th time in his last 34 plate appearances.

Anderson singled again in the fourth, raising his average to .361. He was tagged out by first baseman Cavan Biggio when he drifted off first base going back on a pickoff try before Vaughn’s homer, but on a night when runs were stacking up — it wasn’t as costly as it might have been.

It was good to have Anderson, the Sox’ top hitter, shortstop and energy source back from a groin injury suffered against the Cubs on May 29.

“I want to be careful of putting too much pressureon him, but he thrives on it. It’s important that he knows how important he is. That’s what he’s earned. We’re better because he’s here.”

Anderson’s teammates have been saying that while he was gone. They lost their first four games, three of them to the Jays in Toronto, and were 8-10 without him. The Sox were 123-89 since 2020 with Anderson in the lineup and 36-38 without.

“It feels great to be one person, and they think that highly of me, to be able to slide in one spot and do that much damage,” Anderson said before the game.

Anderson’s return, coupled with right-hander Lance Lynn’s formidable mound presence, added a double-edged sharpness that’s been absent without them. Lynn, who barked at third base coach Joe McEwing in the dugout in Detroit in his first start of the season Tuesday, was yelling to no one in particular and pumping fists after inning-ending strikeouts.

“By the way, that gives us a positive vibe,” La Russa said of Lynn on the mound.

Lynn allowed five runs but only three earned in five-plus innings. Third baseman Jake Burger made his sixth error in front of Raimel Tapia’s homer in the second and an error on catcher Reese McGwire on Anderson’s high relay throw in the sixth set up an RBI groundout for the Jays’ fifth run.

Lynn struck out five and should have had six when umpire Ramon DeJesus called ball four on a 3-2 pitch to Vladimir Guerrero in the sixth that had all of the plate, leaving Lynn biting on his his glove. Hernandez followed with an RBI double.

The Sox got their seventh and eighth runs in the fifth on McGuire’s RBI groundout and Adam Engel’s RBI single. McGuire, who singled in the third against the team that traded him in spring training, has an 11-game hitting streak.

Reynaldo Lopez struck out three in two innings of scoreless relief of Lynn and Kendall Graveman pitched a scoreless eighth working against the heart of the Jays lineup. Cavan Biggio’s two-run homer against Joe Kelly pitched the ninth made it a one-run game, but the Sox beat the Jays for the first time this season and kept a good thing going after going 4-2 on a road trip in Detroit and Houston.

“I’m just another bat in the lineup,” Anderson said. “[The Sox] have been swinging the bat real well. It woulda been pretty dope for me to join the party as well, but I’m here today. We’ll see what happens.”

