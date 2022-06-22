The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
White Sox’ Danny Mendick hurts knee in collision, leaves game; Adam Engel exits with sore hamstring

Mendick, who has played well filling in for Tim Anderson at shortstop, was helped off the field after colliding with Toronto’s Adam Haseley and hurting his right knee.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
The injuries will not stop.

Shortstop Danny Mendick injured his right knee in the second inning of the White Sox’ game against the Blue Jays at Guaranteed Rate Field and had to be helped off the field after a collision in foul territory with left fielder Adam Haseley Wednesday.

One inning later, right fielder Adam Engel left the game with a sore right hamstring.

Mendick needed assistance walking off and was unable to put pressure on his right foot.

Mendick caught a pop fly off the bat of the Blue Jays’ Santiago Espinal in the second inning when Haseley, running over from his position in left field, banged into him. Mendick was starting at shortstop with Tim Anderson getting a rest on Anderson’s third day back coming off the injured list.

Leury Garcia replaced Mendick at shortstop.

Mendick, who led off the first inning with a single, played very well as Anderson’s replacement while the All-Star was on the IL with a groin strain. Mendick was 13-for-46 (.283) with two homers and 10 RBI in his last 11 games. He owned a career-best, nine-game hitting streak from June 9-18.

The Jays were on their way to salvaging the third game of the series, pounding Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito for 10 hits in the first four innings. Alejandro Kirk homered on a 3-0 pitch in the third inning and Bo Bichette’s grand slam in the fourth gave the Jays a 7-0 lead.

