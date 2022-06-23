White Sox calling up top infield prospect Lenyn Sosa

The White Sox are calling up Double-A infield prospect Lenyn Sosa Thursday, a source confirmed.

Sosa, 22, has blossomed this season, posting a .331/.384/.549 hitting line with 14 home runs and 48 RBI over 289 plate appearances. He has a 13.8% strikeout rate.

Sosa has played shortstop, third base and second base in the Sox farm system. Infielder Danny Mendick injured his right knee in a collision with left fielder Adam Haseley in the Sox’ 9-5 loss to the Blue Jays Wednesday.

Sosa played 35 games at shortstop, 12 at third base and nine at second base for Birmingham, committing two errors.

Sosa signed with the Sox out of Venezuela in 2016. He batted .290/.321/.443 with 10 homers at High-A Winston-Salem last season, earning a promotion to Birmingham, where he batted .214/.240/.282 in 35 games.

The Sox will announce a corresponding roster move before the team opens a four-game home stand against the Orioles Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Sosa is currently not on the 40-man roster.

