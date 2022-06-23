The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 23, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox calling up top infield prospect Lenyn Sosa

Sosa is batting .331/.384/.549 hitting line with 14 home runs at Double-A Birmingham.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE White Sox calling up top infield prospect Lenyn Sosa
The White Sox will call up infield prospect Lenyn Sosa.

The White Sox will call up infield prospect Lenyn Sosa.

Ross D. Franklin/AP

The White Sox are calling up Double-A infield prospect Lenyn Sosa Thursday, a source confirmed.

Sosa, 22, has blossomed this season, posting a .331/.384/.549 hitting line with 14 home runs and 48 RBI over 289 plate appearances. He has a 13.8% strikeout rate.

Sosa has played shortstop, third base and second base in the Sox farm system. Infielder Danny Mendick injured his right knee in a collision with left fielder Adam Haseley in the Sox’ 9-5 loss to the Blue Jays Wednesday.

Sosa played 35 games at shortstop, 12 at third base and nine at second base for Birmingham, committing two errors.

Sosa signed with the Sox out of Venezuela in 2016. He batted .290/.321/.443 with 10 homers at High-A Winston-Salem last season, earning a promotion to Birmingham, where he batted .214/.240/.282 in 35 games.

The Sox will announce a corresponding roster move before the team opens a four-game home stand against the Orioles Thursday night at Guaranteed Rate Field. Sosa is currently not on the 40-man roster.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Another rough outing for Lucas Giolito in White Sox’ loss to Blue Jays
White Sox’ Danny Mendick hurts knee in collision, Adam Engel exits with sore hamstring
‘A very special’ walk-off win for White Sox’ Josh Harrison, Dylan Cease
Josh Harrison’s walk-off single in 12th gives White Sox 7-6 win over Blue Jays
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks ‘where we expect to be’ recovering from forearm strain
Sweet home Chicago? Not for the White Sox, who need to get cooking at the Rate
The Latest
Rookie Ethan Roberts was a highlight of Cubs spring training, making the Opening Day roster with five scoreless spring outings.
Cubs
‘Tough blow’: Cubs rookie Ethan Roberts to undergo Tommy John surgery
The Cubs also made a couple roster moves on Thursday, placing Daniel Norris on the 15-day IL and recalling Adrian Sampson.
By Maddie Lee
 
Ken Griffin
Business
Ken Griffin pulling Citadel out of Chicago
Making good on threats, the richest man in Illinois said he is taking his companies to Miami.
By David Roeder
 
Candace Parker and Sky coach/GM will face the Sparks Thursday in Los Angeles.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
On the road: Live Q&A chat answers your questions about the title defending Sky
Sky reporter Annie Costabile will answer your questions about the team live from Crypto.com Arena as Candace Parker is set to play in her first game in LA since her exit in 2021.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jerry Harris, the former star of the Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” pleaded guilty earlier this year to child pornography and sex-crime charges involving multiple victims.&nbsp;
Crime
Feds want 15 years for former Netflix ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris in child pornography case
Harris’ attorneys have asked for a lighter six-year prison sentence, writing that “the reality is that [Harris] is both victimizer and victim,” having also been sexually assaulted during his childhood.
By Jon Seidel
 
John Williams, a five-time Oscar-winning composer, is devoting himself to composing concert music, including a piano concerto he’s writing for Emanuel X.&nbsp;
Movies and TV
At 90, Oscar winner John Williams, stepping away from film, but not music
Williams has provided the soundtrack to more than 100 film scores, among them “Star Wars,”“Jurassic Park,” “Jaws,” “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” “E.T.,” “Indiana Jones,”“Superman,” “Schindler’s List” and “ Harry Potter.”
By Jake Coyle | AP Film Writer
 