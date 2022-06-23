The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 23, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox place Danny Mendick, Adam Engel on 10-day injured list

The team said Mendick has a torn ACL in his right knee.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Paul Beaty/AP

Injuries have again force the White Sox to juggle their roster.

Shortstop Danny Mendick and right fielder Adam Engel were both placed on the 10-day injured list. The team said Mendick has a torn ACL in his right knee, and Engel is dealing with a strained right hamstring.

Mendick injured his knee in the second inning of the Sox’ 9-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday and had to be helped off the field after a collision in foul territory with left fielder Adam Haseley.

Engel left the game in the next inning.

Mendick was running down a pop fly off the bat of the Blue Jays’ Santiago Espinal when Haseley, running over from left field, crashed into him after making the catch.

Mendick was 13-for-46 (.283) with two homers and 10 RBI in his last 11 games.

The Sox called up Gavin Sheets from Triple-A Charlotte and selected the contract of infield prospect Lenyn Soaa from Double-A Birmingham.

The team also transferred outfielder Eloy Jimenez to the 60-day IL.

