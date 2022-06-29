Michael Kopech takes on Shohei Ohtani as White Sox go for series victory

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Michael Kopech hasn’t backed down from big moments, and he had another Wednesday, matching up with Angels two-way star Shoehei Ohtani as the White Sox tried to get some momentum going in the rubber game of a series at Angel Stadium.

“He definitely has that quality,” manager Tony La Russa said, noting Kopech’s one-hit gem at Yankee Stadium on ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ May 22 and a one-hit start against the Dodgers June 7, outings of seven and six innings, respectively.

“This one is, win the series, it’s important for us going into the day off, going to San Francisco,” La Russa said before the game. “One thing about him, he’s going to be ready to compete. And if he’s got it all working, we’ve got a great chance. If he doesn’t, he’s going to work his butt off to get it right.”

Kopech was forced to do the latter after the Angels plated two runs in the first, one of them scoring when Kopech was charged with an error covering first base attempting to complete a double play. Mike Trout, who had doubled home Taylor Ward (leadoff single), trotted home from third after shortstop Tim Anderson’s throw eluded the pitcher, who was on the move.

Kopech rebounded from the first with two perfect innings.

Having Kopech, Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito and Kopech in regular rotation since Lynn came off the IL “is the most positive thing we got going,” La Russa said. “We’ve got legitimate starters. In San Francisco [this weekend] we have Lynn, Cease and Giolito. That’s where it starts.”

Closer Liam Hendriks [forearm flexor strain] threw a bullpen Wednesday, is slated for a simulated game Friday in San Francisco and could return early next week.

“We get him back,” La Russa said. “And we start swinging the bats, we can percolate.”

Tim Anderson and Jose Abreu swung for singles but Ohtani (6-4, 2.90 going in) struck out Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert and Gavin Sheets in a 25-pitch first inning.

It was Kopech’s 14th start and third since he exited against the Rangers with a sore knee after 13 pitches June 12.

Anderson flashing speed

Anderson took it easy when he first came off the injured list from a groin strain last Monday but is blazing around the bases again.

“I’ve been feeling better in the last couple games, able to move a lot more,” Anderson said. “Overall the body feels a lot better than it did.”

Anderson and other Sox players dealing with leg issues have been told to “slow it down” when needed. It goes against Anderson’s instincts but he gets it.

“My speed has always been a part of my game,” Anderson said. “It’s just a matter of being smart as well after coming off the groin until I feel comfortable getting back rolling.”

Anderson said he wants to play every day but will rest when training staff recommends it.

“I’m going to play every day I can,” he said. “Whatever they say goes — just going to follow what they say.”

This and that

Andrew Vaughn, who has been dealing with leg soreness, was rested to give him two straight days with Thursday’s off day.

*Eloy Jimenez hit the first homer of his minor league rehab start, his first extra-base hit in 13 games. Jimenez has only played at DH and is 9-for-46 (.190).