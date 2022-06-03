White Sox call up RHP Davis Martin to start against Rays

The White Sox recalled right-handed pitcher Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and announced he will start Friday night’s game against the Rays.

The team also reinstated right-handed pitchers Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman from the restricted list. The two did not travel with the team to Toronto for this week’s series against the Blue Jays. The Canadian government requires entrants to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to entry.

Martin pitched five innings of one-run ball and struck out seven, allowing five hits and one walk in a 2-1 loss to the Royals in his major-league debut on May 17.

The Sox also placed RHP Vince Velasquez on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 31 with left groin strain and returned RHPs Kyle Crick and Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte.