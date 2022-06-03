The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

White Sox call up RHP Davis Martin to start against Rays

The team also reinstated right-handed pitchers Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman from the restricted list.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE White Sox call up RHP Davis Martin to start against Rays
The White Sox recalled pitcher Davis Martin to start Friday against the Rays.

The White Sox recalled pitcher Davis Martin to start Friday against the Rays.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The White Sox recalled right-handed pitcher Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte and announced he will start Friday night’s game against the Rays.

The team also reinstated right-handed pitchers Dylan Cease and Kendall Graveman from the restricted list. The two did not travel with the team to Toronto for this week’s series against the Blue Jays. The Canadian government requires entrants to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to entry.

Martin pitched five innings of one-run ball and struck out seven, allowing five hits and one walk in a 2-1 loss to the Royals in his major-league debut on May 17.

The Sox also placed RHP Vince Velasquez on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 31 with left groin strain and returned RHPs Kyle Crick and Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Swept in Toronto, White Sox struggling to stay afloat
White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal ‘frustrated’ by poor performance
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Steve Stone’s first baseball broadcast
Josh Donaldson disappointed Yankees didn’t publicly support him
Upbeat White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson bringing energy, even from IL
White Sox know only one way to do things — loudly
The Latest
BWC_Photo.png
Suburban Chicago
Naperville police officer fatally shoots hatchet-wielding man during traffic stop: officials
The officer, a 22-year veteran of the department, was not injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks with Ald. Chris Taliaferro (29th) during a breaking ground ceremony for Build Chicago’s new campus, which will feature art and music studios, a mental health center, a basketball court and other youth development spaces in the Austin neighborhood, Thursday afternoon, Aug. 12, 2021.
Politics
Handful of West Side alderpersons to stand with Lightfoot as she launches reelection bid Wednesday
Black Caucus Chair Jason Ervin (28th), Emma Mitts (37th) and Chris Taliaferro (29th) will be on hand for the mayor’s announcement.
By Fran Spielman
 
A girl was pulled from Lake Michigan at 31st Street Beach May 30, 2022.
News
Driver strikes and kills 2-year-old riding mini scooter in Lincoln Square
The boy was riding across Leavitt Street at Eastwood Avenue Thursday when a woman driving a Mitsubishi struck him, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Chicago-area man who first came forward to report abuse by former Episcopal priest Richard Kearney stands in front of St. James Cathedral.
Afternoon Edition
Afternoon Edition: June 3, 2022
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Former Chicago Police Supt. Terry Hillard and mayoral candidate Paul Vallas
Columnists
Chicagoans should be outraged by attack on former police chief, Vallas says
“There is no greater son of Chicago than Terry Hillard,” Paul Vallas tells Sneed, calling the stunning paintball assault last week “highly offensive.”
By Michael Sneed
 