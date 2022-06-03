The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 3, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Kendall Graveman thankful for White Sox’ support

Unvaccinated reliever who missed Toronto series rejoins team

Daryl Van Schouwen By Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Kendall Graveman thankful for White Sox’ support
1396585070.jpg

Kendall Graveman of the White Sox pitches against the Cleveland Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field on May 10, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Getty

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Right-hander Kendall Graveman, who was missing from the White Sox bullpen for three games while the White Sox were getting swept in Toronto this week, expressed gratitude to the organization Friday for supporting his decision to not get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Back with the team along with starter Dylan Cease, who starts against the Rays Saturday, Graveman is a key piece in the back of the Sox bullpen who wasn’t available against a tough Blue Jays team that swept the Sox in three games. The Sox signed him to a three-year, $24 million contract as a free agent in the offseason.

General manager Rick Hahn said last week the Sox respected Cease and Graveman for “exercising their right to make that choice.” Graveman said the organization “has a ton of class and that’s been something that I’ve really appreciated.”

The Canadian government requires entrants to be vaccinated for COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to entry. The Sox lined up Cease with extra rest to start against the Cubs last Sunday, keeping him out of the rotation for the Blue Jays, who faced Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech and Johnny Cueto.

“I’d like to say thank you to the organization because they’ve really been supportive of allowing me to make a decision and that was a route they didn’t have to take,” Graveman said. “But they did and I really respect our organization as a whole, from the time that they were trying to get me as a free agent to spring training to up close to the time to go to Toronto.”

The Sox returned right-handers Kyle Crick and Jimmy Lambert to Triple-A Charlotte, where Graveman went to throw a bullpen, work on his slider, and be around the Knights.

“There was no question about penalizing Graveman for making his choice,” La Russa said. “The way the three losses came out, there really wasn’t a lead late. Wish there would have. He’s ready to go in there [Friday].”

Graveman and Cease did not get paid or accrue service time.

“Moving forward I hopefully help us win this series and I love each and every one of these guys in this clubhouse, our coaching staff,” Graveman said. “Tough series for us [in Toronto], but moving forward we have three more left to go before we go home.”

This and that

Lance Lynn (knee) made his second start on his rehabilitation assignment for Charlotte Friday. He is expected to make one more in another five days.

*Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) played in the fourth game of his assignment with Charlotte.

“He’s very impatient,” La Russa said. “Just has to make sure he understands ‘get back, stay back.’ We’re as impatient as he is, believe me, but we’re not the ones going through this so we have to be patient. Stick him in the middle of the lineup things will be different. Then the lineup changes.”

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Josh Donaldson returns to Yankees’ lineup after coming off IL
White Sox call up RHP Davis Martin to start against Rays
Swept in Toronto, White Sox struggling to stay afloat
White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal ‘frustrated’ by poor performance
Celebrating the 40th anniversary of Steve Stone’s first baseball broadcast
Josh Donaldson disappointed Yankees didn’t publicly support him
The Latest
Medical assistant Tyla Wilson collects a nasopharyngeal swab sample to test for COVID-19 for 15-year-old Brianna Green at Roseland Community Hospital on the Far South Side, Wednesday morning, Jan. 5, 2022.
Coronavirus
Four more Illinois counties hit high level for COVID-19 transmission, but cases ‘begin to trend downward’
But hospitalizations are still about as high as they’ve been since February, with more than 1,200 beds occupied as of Thursday night.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announcing an arrest last month in an international fencing operation out of a boba tea store that was sending goods stolen from cars in San Francisco to other states and countries. He is facing a recall election that will take place on Tuesday.
Politics
Chesa Boudin, San Francisco prosecutor raised by radicals in Hyde Park, facing a recall vote Tuesday
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said she and other “progressive prosecutors” have been “reelected even in these challenging times of rising violence,”
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Old Town School of Folk Music, 4545 N. Lincoln Ave.
News
Old Town School of Folk Music teachers reach deal on contract.
The tentative agreement was reached Thursday night and will cover the more than 200 teaching artists at the school represented under the Old Town Teachers Organization.
By Jordan Perkins
 
AP22060776177779.jpg
Cubs
Future is now for Cubs prospect Caleb Kilian
The promising right-hander — acquired from the Giants in the Kris Bryant trade — will start the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Cardinals in his big-league debut. He was 2-0 with a 2.06 ERA at Class AAA Iowa.
By Mark Potash
 
Sam Yingling, Illinois House 62nd District Democratic primary candidate and incumbent.
Columnists
Sam Yingling ‘let’s loose’ on governor after failing to get endorsement
Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s ‘offense’ was endorsing Yingling’s Democratic primary opponent Mary Edly-Allen in the race to replace retiring state Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake.
By Rich Miller
 