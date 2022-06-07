White Sox’ Tim Anderson on target for rehab assignment next week

Tim Anderson took live batting practice Tuesday, another step in his recovery from a groin strain suffered against the Cubs nine days ago. The next big step is a minor league rahab assignment at Triple-A Charlotte next week.

“Tim had a good weekend in Tampa, in terms of his healing and progression toward rehabilitation,” general manager Rick Hahn said of Anderson, who traveled with the team on the road trip against the Rays and Blue Jays.

The original projection for Anderson’s time away was three weeks, and that remains in place.

As for the Sox’ other key pieces working back from injuries, Eloy Jimenez started in left field on his rehab assignment at Charlotte Tuesday, going 1-for-2 with a single.

“It’s a matter of getting his legs completely under him and getting his timing at the plate and rhythm back,” Hahn said. “I don’t have an exact time to project his return, but it’s getting closer, knock on wood.”

Lance Lynn (knee) is slated for 70-pitches Wednesday in what could be his last start before making his Sox debut.

“If that goes smoothly, we’ll then have a conversation about next steps for him, which could well include being activated in Chicago,” Hahn said.

Hahn said right-handers Joe Kelly (hamstring) and Vince Velasquez (groin) ideally will be activated at the end of the month.

Hahn on La Russa

An hour or so after Joe manager Maddon was surprisingly fired by the Angels, Hahn was asked to evaluate the job La Russa has done this year.

“Look there’s been challenges across the board here for everyone,” Hahn said. “We’ve responded to some pretty well and we’ve muddled our way through some others. That’s not just on Tony. That’s the front office. That’s me. That’s the coaches and the players themselves. We are in this as an organization and none of us as an organization are satisfied with where we are at right now. ... We feel good about what the next several months hold for us potentially.”

Sanchez, Sosa wait in the wings

It’s too early to consider middle infielders Yolbert Sanchez and Lenyn Sosa, the Double-A Southern League Player of the Month, as an answer to the second base problem, where Josh Harrison (.181/.265/.276) and Leury Garcia (.189/.199/.265) are producing. But they could be brought up before the season is over, Hahn said.

“Obviously we’re not at the position yet to say they’re a clear upgrade and that they’re ready to help but they both certainly belong in the conversation,” Hahn said.

Sanchez was promoted from Double-A Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte after 14 games.

“They’ve always been on the map, they put themselves on a timetable that they should be considered for ‘22,” Hahn said.

Too close for comfort

Twenty-three of the Sox’ first 25 wins were by four runs or less, including nine by one run, seven by two, five by three and two by four.

The Sox have won two games by five or more, by 10-1 against the Tigers on April 10 and 5-0 against the Yankees on May 22. In 2021, 32 of the Sox’ 93 wins were by five or more runs.

This and that

Steve Stone, celebrating his 40th year as a broadcaster, threw out the first pitch.

*Sixteen members of the Amateur City Elite (ACE) class of 2022 were congratulated during a pregame ceremony.