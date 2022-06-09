The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 9, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Six unearned runs in fifth doom White Sox

Intentional walk backfires, Dodgers rally from four-run deficit for 11-9 win, take series and drop White Sox to 26-29.

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Six unearned runs in fifth doom White Sox
Max Muncy homered after Trea Turner was intentionally walked with a 1-2 count before him.

Dodgers’ Max Muncy (13) celebrates with Freddie Freeman after his three-run home run off White Sox reliever Bennett Sousa during the sixth inning Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

AP Photos

On a beautiful afternoon for baseball, it seemed a lovely time for a victory over one of baseball’s best teams, with a series victory on the line as well.

The Sox were well positioned to do just that with a 4-0 lead and Dylan Cease getting swings and misses and breezing through four scoreless innings against the Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

But then, bad defense by third baseman Jake Burger happened. Some big Dodgers hits happened. An odd decision by manager Tony La Russa backfired.

The result was a maddening 11-9 loss dropping the Sox to 26-29 on a sunkissed afternoon after before 25,482 fans, many of whom were gone by the last couple of innings.

All was well when Josh Harrison had tripled and scored on Danny Mendick’s infield groundout, halting Dodgers lefty Tyler Anderson’s scoreless innings streak at 28. Three more runs came on AJ Pollock’s RBI ground-rule double, Adam Engel getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Harrison’s sacrifice fly in the fourth.

But the Dodgers pounced when Burger mishandled Austin Barnes’ sharply hit potential double-play grounder that would have ended the fifth with no runs. After Cease struck out Mookie Betts, three consecutive hits — Freddie Freeman’s two run double, Trea Turner’s infield single at Burger and Max Muncy’s two-run double — scored five runs. On the Turner single, Burger held his ground playing a high bounce instead of charging and Turner beat his throw.

Reliever Matt Foster’s wild pitch scored the sixth run of the inning, all of which were unearned. Cease gave up six runs on six hits, all of the runs unearned and all of them during an inning in which he was asked to throw an almost preposterous 45 pitches, hiking his total to a career high 110.

Burger got one run back with his fourth homer in 12 games in the bottom of the fifth.

Then, in the sixth the Dodgers plated four more runs, three of them on Max Muncy’s three-run homer against left-hander Bennett Sousa. Muncy was rankled by manager Tony La Russa’s decision to intentionally walk the right-handed hitting Trea Turner with a 1-2 count when a wild pitch left first base open.

“You walk a guy on 1-2, f— you b—,” Muncy said after crossing home plate, turning his head in the direction of the Sox dugout.”

“Do you know what he hits against left-handed pitching with one, 0-1 or two strikes?” La Russa said. “Do you know what Muncy hits with two strikes against left-handed pitcher? I mean, is that really a question with one and two? Turner with a strike left against a left-hander is something you avoid if you can. And we had an open base and Muncy was behind him and that’s a better matchup.”

A night after the Dodgers radio broadcast team questioned La Russa’s lineup with struggling switch-hitter Leury Garcia in the leadoff spot, it seemed everyone from the Dodgers camp was on the manager’s case.

When the inning was over, the Sox trailed 10-5.

Two four-pitch walks by lefty Alex Vesia, infield singles by Pollock and Yasmani Grandal and a throwing error by Vesia scored two in the eighth and got the Sox within three runs with two runners in scoring position with no out. But Vesi struck out Adam Engel and Harrison and right fielder Mookie Betts ran down Mendick’s drive to right center.

Trailing 11-7 in the ninth, the Sox scored two on a wild pitch by Daniel Hudson and Pollock’s RBI single, but with the winning run at the plate, Grandal fouled out and pinch hitter Gavin Sheets struck out.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
White Sox take Eloy Jimenez off rehab assignment
White Sox three-game winning streak comes to a halt
When they run, White Sox are tough to catch
White Sox acquire RHP Parker Markel, option him to Charlotte
Michael Kopech throws gem as White Sox beat Dodgers for third win in row
White Sox’ Tim Anderson on target for rehab assignment next week
The Latest
A 3-year-old girl was killed after becoming caught beneath a semitrailer Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the 1100 block of West Leland Avenue.
News
3-year-old girl in bike carrier dies when mom goes around ComEd truck parked in bike lane and is hit by passing semi
The semi was pulling away from a stop sign at Leland and Winthrop when it knocked the mother off balance and the girl was thrown under the wheels of the truck, police said.
By David Struett
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men
The idea is that such a program, paying $600 to $800 a month, would remove some men from the streets, thereby reducing their dependence on an illegal economy driven by the drug trade.
By Fran Spielman
 
Changes are planned in CTA services this summer.
Transportation
CTA board OKs new monthly pass, brings back the Cottage Grove express route
The Regional Connect Pass — if it’s approved by the Pace board — allows unlimited rides on CTA trains and buses and on Pace the entire month for travelers who have an unlimited-ride Metra monthly pass.
By Jordan Perkins
 
phantom.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Phantom of the Open’: A Cinderella golfer, outta nowhere, makes the British Open
Mark Rylance scores some farcical laughs as real-life mediocrity Maurice Flitcroft, but his family life gives the movie heart.
By Richard Roeper
 
Phil Mickelson plays from the first tee during the first round of the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational in St. Albans, England.
Golf
PGA Tour bans players who join LIV Golf
PGA champion Justin Thomas and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy welcomed the decision.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 