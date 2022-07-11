The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, July 11, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Five-run Guardians first dooms White Sox

Lance Lynn allows eight runs, nine hits in four-plus innings

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Five-run Guardians first dooms White Sox
Andres Gimenez slides home with a Guardians run.

Guardians’ Andres Gimenez, right, slides safely into home on a two-RBI double by Nolan Jones as Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala reaches for the ball in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

AP Photos

CLEVELAND — In perhaps the biggest series and road trip of the season, the White Sox needed to get off to a good start.

And of course, they didn’t in an 8-4 loss to the Cleveland Guardians Monday night.

It’s been that kind of year.

Coming off two Sox wins at home against the Tigers to garner a split of a four-game series for, Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada and Luis Robert were retired on six pitches in the first inning. Sox right-hander Lance Lynn then gave up five runs in the bottom of the first.

Lynn, who was victimized by soft contact but effective contact nonetheless in a six-hit, strikeout-free first that gobbled up 39 offerings on his pitch count, got back in the game on Yoan Moncada’s three-run homer against Cal Quantrill in the third and AJ Pollock’s RBI single in the fourth.

Lynn (1-2, 6.97 ERA) pitched a perfect second and third but had to work out of a jam in the fourth, then gave up two more in the fifth on Nolan Jones’ double, the second run scoring when second baseman Leury Garcia’s relay throw bounced through catcher Seby Zavala.

It was Lynn’s 100th pitch, and he was running low on fuel after that labor intensive first, as well as the fourth. Franmil Reyes led off the fifth with a single and Lynn hit Andres Gimenez to open the inning, and manager Tony La Russa allowed Lynn to face Jones for the third time, and Jones lined a 110-mph rocket to the right-center field gap, the hardest hit ball of the night.

Myles Straw’s comebacker off reliever Matt Foster caromed into right field and scored Jones to make it 8-4.

The young Guardians (42-42), losers in eight of their previous 10 games and a team that’s not expected to contend in the division, beat the Sox for the fifth time in six games. The Sox have three more against Cleveland and four against the Twins going into next week’s All-Star break. After the break, they have another four against Cleveland at home.

“It’s a special challenge,” La Russa said before the game. “It’s a lot of games on top of a lot of games. All the noise in the clubhouse, the guys know they are going to have to compete, which I’m confident we are going to take our best shot.”

It seems whenever the Sox string together a couple of wins or enjoy an important win, they can’t follow up with a meaningful streak.

La Russa said the vibe in the clubhouse, despite the disappointing first half, is good.

“I liked it since the first day of spring training,” La Russa said. “The record people can interpret it however they want to but I’ve see a lot of the games and what we’ve done to stay close, yeah, I like it a lot. I said over and over, speaking for myself, we have respect and admiration for this team. You don’t do that if there are problems.”

Lynn allowed eight runs on nine hits in four-plus innings. He struck out three and walked two.

NOTES: Dylan Cease, on not being selected for the All-Star team despite having the fifth lowest ERA among AL qualified starters and second best strikeout rate: “You can only just pitch better, play better. I can make a good case with some of my numbers, but it’s out of my hands so I’m not going to lose any sleep over it. But it’s a little bit disappointing.”

Cease will pitch the second game of the day-night doubleheader Tuesday, and is lined up for Sunday at Minnesota. Davis Martin will be called up to pitch the day game Tuesday.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Too much “talent, pride and passion” for White Sox not to win, Liam Hendriks says
Tim Anderson adds to White Sox’ legacy as All-Star starter at shortstop
Michael Kopech overcomes early struggles to keep White Sox in game
This You Gotta See: Sky are in great position as second half begins, but will it last?
White Sox rally for big win before embarking on big trip
White Sox’ hitters heed manager Tony La Russa’s advice not to chase pitches
The Latest
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Crime
20-year-old woman, teenage boy injured in Roseland shooting
The woman was shot in the forehead and the boy was shot in the foot. Both were hospitalized in good condition, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Memorials are placed near the scene of a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park.
Other Views
I was at the Highland Park shooting. We must do more to stop another tragedy.
Robert Crimo III posted a video months ago showing his intent to cause grave harm. There was an opportunity to prevent this massacre, and we wasted it. Now we must change our gun laws and ban assault weapons.
By Mietra Namdari
 
A teen boy and a man were shot May 5, 2022, in West Pullman.
Crime
Flossmoor police fatally shot woman with a knife following domestic disturbance call
She was taken to Advocate South Suburban Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Liam Hendriks finishes off a White Sox victory.
White Sox
Too much “talent, pride and passion” for White Sox not to win, Liam Hendriks says
White Sox clubhouse has leadership, other issues? ‘Couldn’t be further from the truth,’ says White Sox closer
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Tim Anderson will be the first White Sox shortstop to start the All-Star Game since Luis Aparicio in 1970.&nbsp;
White Sox
Tim Anderson adds to White Sox’ legacy as All-Star starter at shortstop
He will be the Sox’ first All-Star starter at the position in 52 years.
By John Grochowski | For the Sun-Times
 