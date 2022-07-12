The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
White Sox Sports MLB

Dylan Cease pitches like All-Star in White Sox’ 7-0 win over Guardians

Dylan Cease pitched 5 2⁄3 innings of scoreless ball with nine strikeouts

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
SHARE Dylan Cease pitches like All-Star in White Sox’ 7-0 win over Guardians
Dylan Cease delivers in the first inning Tuesday night. He pitched 5 2⁄3 scoreless innings, lowering his ERA to 2.30.

Dylan Cease delivers in the first inning in the second game of the White Sox’ doubleheader against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP)

AP Photos

CLEVELAND — Dylan Cease is as low key as they come, but he doesn’t need to find reasons to get amped up.

Two things got him going Tuesday, however — an All-Star snub this week and the White Sox’ desperate need for a win after dropping the first two games of their road trip, including a lackluster loss in Game 1 of a split doubleheader against the Guardians.

Cease pitched 5 23 innings of scoreless, five-hit ball, and Jose Abreu, Josh Harrison and Luis Robert homered, lifting the Sox (42-45) to a 7-0 victory. Cease (8-4) struck out nine, walked three and lowered his ERA to 2.30, exiting with a 4-0 lead. Robert’s three-run homer into the right field corner in the ninth blew the game open.

“Baseball’s more fun when you have good results and this is definitely the most competent I’ve ever been as a pitcher, the best numbers I’ve put up, all of that,” Cease said Monday. “It’s a little disappointing that as a team we aren’t where we want to be. That would be the most fun, good numbers and team’s doing well. But I’m pretty proud of myself and happy with a lot of the adjustments that have been made.”

Cease threw 106 pitches — 57 sliders, 35 fastballs, 13 curveballs and one changeup. His last pitch was a fastball for ball four to former Sox prospect Alex Call, loading the bases with two outs in the sixth. Reynaldo Lopez struck out Luke Maile to keep Cleveland off the scoreboard.

Cease is slated to make his next start Sunday, when the Sox complete a four-game series at Minnesota heading into the All-Star break. In nine starts since May 29, Cease has allowed three earned runs with 71 strikeouts over 51 innings.

Protecting a four-run lead, Kendall Graveman escaped from his own bases-loaded jam in the eighth, which came to an end on left fielder AJ Pollock’s sliding catch of Ernie Clement’s liner.

Grandal shifts to Charlotte

Catcher Yasmani Grandal’s rehab assignment transitioned from Double-A Birmingham to Triple-A Charlotte. Grandal, who went on IL because of back spasms, was 3-for-7 with six walks in 13 plate appearances at Birmingham. Grandal is expetced to DH twice and catch three times in his next five games.

Grandal’s earliest return is expected to be July 22 after the All-Star break.

This and that

The Sox are 2-6 against Cleveland and 14-18 against the AL Central.

*Outfield prospect Oscar Colas was promoted to Double-A Birmingham. Colas, who batted .312/.369/.475 with an .845 OPS at High-A Winston-Salem, will represent the Sox in the Futures Game.

*Shortstop Colson Montgomery is the No. 53 prospect in Baseball America’s latest list of top 100 players, marking the first time this year the Sox have a top 100 player. Montgomery homered in his first at-bat Tuesday, extending his on-base streak to 46 games between Low-A Kannapolis and Winston-Salem (16 games).

*The Sox traded Pilkington to Cleveland for second baseman Cesar Hernandez at the trade deadline last season.

*In Game 1, Shane Bieber became the first Cleveland pitcher to throw a nine-inning complete game with fewer than 100 pitches since Corey Kluber on Aug. 4, 2018.

*Danny Mendick underwent surgery to repair his torn ACL.

Next Up In Chicago White Sox
Tony La Russa agrees with Ken Williams’ talk to White Sox: ‘The talent is here’
Guardians’ five-run first dooms White Sox
Too much ‘talent, pride and passion’ for White Sox not to win, Liam Hendriks says
Tim Anderson adds to White Sox’ legacy as All-Star starter at shortstop
Michael Kopech overcomes early struggles to keep White Sox in game
This You Gotta See: Sky are in great position as second half begins, but will it last?
The Latest
The Cubs’ Willson Contreras and Braves’ William Contreras are set to become the first brothers to appear in the same All-Star Game in almost two decades.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras on All-Star Game with brother William: ‘That was our dream’
The 2022 All-Star Game will mark the first time the brothers have played on the same team in their professional careers.
By Maddie Lee
 
A tweet from former President Donald Trump is shown as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Editorials
At Jan. 6 hearings, more evidence that the threat to democracy runs deep
The House committee hearings aren’t likely to change the mind of anyone who still believes the Big Lie or considers Trump a fit candidate for 2024. What’s important now is for the rest of us pay attention.
By CST Editorial Board
 
merlin_85826516.jpg
Suburban Chicago
North Coast Music Festival targeted by threat, organizers say
In the initial tweet warning of violence, screenshots of what appeared to be a Facebook post describing a shooting at the festival included racial slurs and a mention of violence.
By Mary Norkol
 
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele and his fiancée welcomed their first child into the world on Monday.
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele returns from paternity list, to start vs. Orioles Wednesday
In a corresponding move, the Cubs optioned reliever Anderson Espinoza to Triple-A.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cooper Roberts, whose condition worsened Tuesday to critical condition.
Highland Park parade shooting
Cooper Roberts, 8, sees condition worsen after being paralyzed in Highland Park parade mass shooting
The Highland Park boy again is in critical condition, with a partially collapsed lung and a new infection. He underwent additional, complex surgery, according to his family.
By Brett Chase
 